Reset ‘The Process’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

The 2024 NBA Draft starts Wednesday and Thursday in New York, and the 76ers have some options to consider.

The team currently holds the 16th and 41st pick. Daryl Morey said at last month’s end-of-season news conference that trading the 16th overall pick is one of “all options on the table.” What we do know is that the Sixers need an established player who can complement All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

‘The Process’ era under Embiid is closer to the end than the beginning, which is why columnist Marcus Hayes says the Sixers need a reset, and that involves a trade on draft night.

A half-dozen Phillies players — or two-thirds of the team’s lineup — are in position to advance to the second phase of the All-Star voting this week, with two other players closing in.

Five years after his death, former team president David Montgomery will receive the Phillies’ highest honor.

On Wednesday, Spencer Turnbull, who hasn’t made a start since April 30, will return to the Phillies’ starting rotation against the Detroit Tigers — where he spent 10 seasons. He said, “It’s a mixture of emotions being back.”

Bryce Harper’s bid for a third MVP overshadowed a Phillies’ lineup that struck out 17 times on Monday night. He drove in five runs to propel the Phillies to a blowout win over the Tigers.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Detroit at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Ranger Suarez (10-1, 1.75) will start opposite Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal (8-3, 2.50).

Daryl Morey has been active in the trade market since becoming Sixers president of basketball operations, making deals he had to (Al Horford, Ben Simmons, James Harden) and completing savvy moves to help his team get better (De’Anthony Melton). With 10 roster spots and the No. 16 pick, Morey could be more active than ever in this week’s upcoming draft. Writer Gina Mizell looks at the different trade options the Sixers could consider.

The NHL draft is also around the corner with the first round starting on June 28 in Las Vegas. To better understand the potential prospects, writer Jackie Spiegel takes a look at the prospects who the Flyers might select in the first round.

Konsta Helenius, who played in Finland’s top professional league, could be an option. The defenseman is considered a battle-tested young playmaker. Then there’s also 18-year-old Harrison Brunicke, who could become the second NHL player born in South Africa.

🧠 Trivia time

When was the last time the Sixers picked 16th in the NBA Draft and who was it?

A) Marreese Speights (2008)

B) Jrue Holiday (2009)

C) Nikola Vučević (2011)

D) Mikal Bridges (2018)

What you’re saying about Willie Mays

We asked last week: What are your fondest memories of the all-time great Willie Mays? Among your responses:

My Father and I went to Connie Mack Stadium it was a night game. Phillies and the Giants, and Willie Mays hit 2 home runs. Of course the Phillies lost. It was great seeing him play. I was 11 at that time. — John G.

I saw Willie play one of his last games at the Vet. He was playing with the Mets. Willie in the twilight of his career. The Phillies and the Mets were both out of contention. The most memorable moment for me was when a fan jumped on the playing field to shake hands with the great Willie Mays. Security chased him around but he managed to accomplish his goal. Willie shook his hand and exchanged a few words with him before he was caught. The guards tackled him and roughed him up a little, but looking back on it; the fan had a one-on-one meeting with one of the all time greats and ended up with a good story to tell. Totally worth it! Class and character are words that are hard to define, but Willie exemplified both. — Dave G.

I was born in 1950, meaning that I witnessed the greatness of Willie Mays for more than ten years. I began to attend games at Connie Mack stadium in 1957 with my Dad, and if the Giants were in town, I couldn’t wait to watch Willie. As a child and early Phillies fan, I didn’t like any of our opponents’ players except one — Willie Mays. Since his passing, I read of his approach to playing the game. He once said, “I practice like a professional and play like a kid.” That has made watching him play the game such a joy. R.I.P., Say Hey Willie. You were and always will be the best baseball player ever. — Dennis J.

I have been a Phillies and baseball fan now for 76 years and have always considered Willie Mays to be the best player of all-time. Just close your eyes for a moment and think what could have been had the Phillies not been opposed to signing black players and had signed him instead of the Giants. I saw him play numerous times years back, but my favorite memories are off the field. One, I met him at the SF airport once on a business trip and chatting with him, he could not have been more gracious and friendly. And my second fond memory is that when he went to DC to receive the Medal of Freedom from President Obama, he took Harry Ace Bell former Springfield High School teacher and baseball coach with him. When Willie first started with the Giants, he played for their Trenton NJ farm team. Ace was the 2nd baseman there and befriended young Willie and they became lifelong friends. Ace was my 9th grade homeroom and civics teacher. — Everett S.

I’ll always remember an ultra spectacular catch Number 24 made at Connie Mack Stadium in ‘62 on a clout by Don Demeter to deep center. It was reminiscent of the Wertz catch in the ‘54 series. Seeing this live with my dad was pretty special. — Don H.

The greatest player I ever saw. I feel fortunate that I got to see Willie Mays play in person at Connie Mack Stadium. I saw Willie Mays make an amazing catch, a thrilling catch, an impossible catch in right center field to rob Ruben Amaro of an extra base hit. Years later, in the 1980′s, I heard Willie Mays being interviewed on a radio program. He was asked what he considered his most famous catch. His response: My greatest catch was in Connie Mack Stadium on a ball hit toward the right field wall by Ruben Amaro. — Steven S.

I was in the upper deck in left center field at Connie Mack Stadium when Don Demeter hit a long fly ball to deep center field. It would have been a home run in all the new ballparks. At Connie Mack, 447 to center field, it should have been at least a triple. Except that the Phillies were playing the San Francisco Giants. Mr. Mays made a basket catch with his back to home plate. My father would tell his friends that it was like the catch in the World Series. I had no idea as to what he was talking about until years later seeing footage of the Wertz catch. I am still in awe. — Daniel W.

I’m guessing I was about 13 years old or about that age, maybe a bit older. I’m 76 years old now. I was a huge Willie Mays fan. I lived in South Philly. Loved the Phillies but for some reason the Giants were my second favorite team. How can you not like Mays, Mccovey, Cepeda, Marishel, and the Alou brothers. But say hey Willie was the man. I found out the visiting teams stayed at the Warwick hotel in Philadelphia when playing the Phils. With a few friends at my house I decided to call Willie Mays at the Warwick. My voice had to be disguised to make me sound older. I called the hotel and asked the hotel operator in a disguised deep voice, can you connect me to Mr. Mays please. I couldn’t believe I was being connected to his room. Yes he answered his phone. The conversation lasted no seconds. I was so excited I couldn’t talk. He hung up after saying hello hello. My response wasn’t there. But yes I heard his voice and yes he lol talked to me saying hello. — Alan C.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gabriela Carroll, Gina Mizell, Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn, March, Jackie Spiegel, and Ben Istavan.

