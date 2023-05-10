Sixers sizzle | Sports Daily Newsletter

In perhaps the most important game yet of his career as a Sixer, a still-injured Joel Embiid rose to the occasion and the team put together its most complete performance to take down the mighty Boston Celtics.

The Process processed the Celtics, dominating defensively to force Boston’s players outside, where they still made shots but couldn’t do enough damage to wrest control of the game from the Sixers, who were rolling from the first period on.

The Sixers kept the pressure on, outscoring the Celtics in every quarter except the last one. All in all, the Sixers proved they are a match for any squad, even one that seemingly had their number, and the MVP proved he was exactly that.

Joel Embiid wasn’t in a celebrating mood after his team’s 115-103 Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. It didn’t matter that he had never been in this position, up 3-2 on an opponent and one victory away from the Eastern Conference finals. “We still gotta get one more win,” Embiid said. “That’s all I’m thinking about right now.” We’ll see if that focus pays off later this week.

Next: The Sixers head back to Philly with a 3-2 lead and a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

The Phillies’ starting rotation is expected to get a boost soon and it couldn’t come at a better time. Ranger Suárez completed his final rehab outing at triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday and is scheduled to rejoin the rotation this weekend in Denver for a three-game series against the Rockies. Suárez, who has been working his way back from a left elbow strain suffered during the World Baseball Classic in March, should get 75-80 pitches in his first start.

Aaron Nola is definitely figuring this whole pitch clock thing out, and the Phillies are benefitting.

The Phillies are scheduled to play their first game ever outside of North America when they face the Mets in London in June 2024.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their two-game series against the Blue Jays at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (3-2, 4.26) will start against Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.86).

The Flyers now know they will be picking at No. 7 in June’s NHL draft barring a trade. Who will they pick?

The answer is not that simple, as this draft class gets muddled after the top five prospects. Giana Han looks at five players, including one wild card, who could be in play for the Flyers with the seventh overall pick.

Imagine if James Harden had missed his game-winning three of Game 4, and that’s probably similar to how the Union players feel about their U.S. Open Cup loss.

Stalwart defender Kai Wagner helped lead the comeback against Minnesota United, which eventually ended tied, 3-3.

Then Wagner failed to convert his penalty kick. Now the Union are out of another tournament.

Next: The Union are back in MLS action Saturday night when they hit the road to play the Colorado Rapids (9:30 p.m., Apple TV+).

Back in the game: Baseball coach Juan Namnun has overcome breast cancer and is an inspiration to his Frankford High team. Temple tempts fans: At least that’s what the university and the athletic department is trying to do at the Liacouras Center.

