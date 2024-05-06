Try, try again | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s time for Sixers fans to shake off that hangover they experience every year around this time after their team is bounced from the playoffs.

Yes, it happened again, but three days of mourning is enough. It’s time to look ahead, and Daryl Morey is expected to do just that today in his scheduled meeting with the media. The Sixers’ president of basketball operations should be sitting pretty in the free-agent market since he could have more than $65 million in salary-cap room, enough to accommodate any contract in the league. Can the Sixers find the perfect additions to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to finally get over the playoff hump?

The Sixers’ problem, David Murphy writes, is that their supply of assets far exceeds the supply of talent that would make them a definitively better team. This year’s free-agent class is remarkably weak, to the point that Tobias Harris is likely to rank among its top 10 targets.

The Sixers still believe they have a bright future, but they’ve said that after every postseason collapse. Can next season be different?

Bryce Harper’s Phillies teammates call him “The Showman,” and the first baseman picked a good time for a big performance on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Harper smacked a three-run homer in a 5-4 victory against the San Francisco Giants. The Phillies have won five straight and 16 of their last 19 games. They lead the Atlanta Braves by 2½ games in the National League East.

Orion Kerkering is off to a good start, and the Phillies are working with the 23-year-old reliever to make his arsenal of pitches even better.

Shortstop Trea Turner is on the injured list with a strained hamstring and says he expects to be sidelined at least six weeks.

Next: The Phillies host the Giants today at 4:05 p.m. (NBCSP).

Steady rain could not dampen spirits Sunday as Kevin McDonnell of Cherry Hill became the first American to win the Broad Street Run in 30 years. On the women’s side, Philadelphia’s Amber Zimmerman, a postdoctoral research fellow at Penn, was the first across the finish line.

For the first time since the pandemic, the race reached its capacity — with 40,000 running the 10 miles down Broad Street.

The Eagles selected running back Will Shipley in the fourth round, and our beat writers weigh in how they view the pick.

Jack McGlynn’s dazzling left foot helped the Union salvage a 2-2 tie with D.C. United on Saturday night. Jonathan Tannenwald writes that the Union’s fans should enjoy the 20-year-old midfielder’s talents while they can. The Union could have sold McGlynn to Europe after last season, with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven among the notable suitors. The team is likely to cash in on McGlynn later this summer.

Next: The Union host Orlando City on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV).

SKA St. Petersburg announced last week that the team has acquired goalie Egor Zavragin from a club in Russia’s Major Hockey League. That will put the touted 18-year-old on the same squad as Matvei Michkov, the Flyers’ first-round draft pick last year. The Flyers selected Zavragin in the third round of the 2023 draft. Brent Flahr, the Flyers’ assistant general manager, says he’s glad the two prospects will be developing with the same Kontinental Hockey League team.

On this date

May 6, 1976: Reggie Leach tied an NHL playoff record by scoring five goals in a 6-3 victory against the Boston Bruins at the Spectrum. The win in Game 5 of their series pushed the Flyers into the Stanley Cup Finals for the third straight season.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

Of course I’m disappointed the Sixers didn’t force a game 7, but I’m more of a Villanova fan than a 76ers fan. So the fact that all these guys from Villanova, who weren’t good enough for the Sixers, not to mention Mikal Bridges, certainly eases my disappointment. The only players the Sixers should retain from this collection of misfits are Embid, Maxey, Kelly Oubre and Cameron Payne. The, rest thanks for the memories, especially you, Tobias. — Bill M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Jonathan Tannenwaldd, Lochlahn March, Kerith Gabriel, Mia Messina, and Colin Beazley.

