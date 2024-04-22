Trust the Talent | Sports Daily Newsletter

Sixers fans heard the phrase “Trust the Process” ad nauseam for about a decade. We have a new one for you: Trust the Talent.

Yes, the Sixers lost Game 1 of their best-of-seven series with the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Yes, they were outworked on the glass and outgunned from the perimeter. But the simple fact remains that the Sixers are the more talented team in this series. They have the reigning MVP in Joel Embiid, they have two of the three best players between the teams, and they had Game 1 in their grasp before a series of unfortunate events went against them.

Advertisement

Given the Knicks were at home, more rested, and got 42 points from their bench, they were supposed to win Game 1. But the Sixers should feel good heading into Game 2, as they were the better team for large stretches, dominated the Embiid minutes (plus-14), and missed a lot of open shots. As David Murphy writes, those things tend to even out over a long series. If they do, advantage Sixers.

— Gustav Elvin, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What/Who do you see as the X-factor for the Sixers in their series with the Knicks? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

After a strong first quarter, the 76ers looked poised to capture Game 1 of their first-round series against the New York Knicks. And then the second quarter happened. And Joel Embiid’s health scare happened. And the Sixers’ rebounding woes happened. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell looks at those issues and more as she presents adjustments the Sixers can make in Game 2 to ensure they steal a game before heading back to the Wells Fargo Center for Game 3.

Next: The Sixers hop right back into their first-round series tonight against the New York Knicks with a 7:30 p.m. Game 2 meeting at Madison Square Garden.

The Phillies outscored the White Sox, 24-7, in the three-game sweep over the weekend after taking care of the Rockies by a 14-7 margin. They went 8-2 overall on a 10-game homestand and are 14-8, their best 22-game start since 2018 (also 14-8). And they will happily bank these victories. Because although the White Sox are 3-18, a smidge worse than the 5-16 Rockies, the games all count the same. The schedule will get tougher, too, beginning tonight in Cincinnati against the 12-9 Reds.

Johan Rojas, who had two hits on Sunday and is up to .264, is making progress at the plate, thanks in part to a recent chat with Trea Turner.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series in Cincinnati at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP+). Ranger Suárez (3-0, 1.73) will start against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (0-1, 4.35).

The old proverb says patience is a virtue. So far, Danny Brière has shown it in abundance since taking over as general manager of the Flyers last summer.

That’s refreshing news for the Flyers, an organization that for its entire existence has thrown caution and sense to the wind in favor of quick fixes and shortsighted attempts to remain competitive. Brière’s commitment to being patient was on display at this year’s trade deadline when he traded standout defenseman Sean Walker for a future first-round pick. As Mike Sielski opines, Brière’s patience might be the best thing the Flyers have going for them as they continue to rebuild.

Next: With the Flyers season now finished, all eyes turn to the NHL draft lottery, which will take place in early May.

Dive into the farewell journey of Eagles’ legend Jason Kelce with Jeff McLane in a compelling two-part premiere, “Kelce’s Last Stand.” From his first draft to his iconic Super Bowl speech and ultimately to his retirement, McLane offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Kelce’s final season. McLane explores the unseen challenges, the factors leading to Kelce’s decision to retire, and what lies ahead for him. Join us for a riveting “fly-on-the-wall” experience that captures the heart and soul of a Philadelphia sports icon’s last hurrah.

LISTEN NOW

The Eagles have their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and after adding backup Kenny Pickett in the offseason, they seem unlikely to be interested in any of the top quarterbacks in this week’s NFL draft.

But while the Birds won’t be selecting Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, or Drake Maye, they could look to add a young signal caller, especially with Pickett’s future and fit unknown. Devin Jackson breaks down the top incoming quarterbacks and a few others who might be on the Eagles’ radar next weekend.

Next: The Eagles will pick 22nd overall in Round 1 of the draft on Thursday (8 p.m., ESPN).

Subaru Park has one of the more picturesque backdrops in Major League Soccer with the Commodore Barry Bridge prominent in the distance.

But while the views may be immaculate, the stadium faces other issues as it tries to keep up with the rest of the league. Those include a lack of premium luxury boxes and MLS’s fourth-smallest capacity. Those facts are not lost on the Union’s owners, who have expressed a desire to expand the ground in the future. Jon Tannenwald recently chatted with president Tim McDermott to talk expansion, what’s next, and maybe relocation down the road.

Speaking of Subaru Park, there will be some bonus soccer played there this summer with the NWSL adding two games at the home of the Union.

Next: After a bye week, the Union will host Real Salt Lake next Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

Worth a look

A heroic assist: Alex Pace is a lacrosse star with the Wings, but his greatest assist saved a man’s life.

Murphy’s law: Liam Murphy is one of Villanova’s best-ever runners. Next up? The Penn Relays and U.S. Olympic Trials.

Hart of the city: Josh Hart is a known commodity in Philadelphia having attended Villanova. On Saturday, he was public enemy No. 1.

UK to UK: Amari Williams grew up in the United Kingdom, now the former Drexel star is heading to the University of Kentucky.

🧠 Trivia time

With the Sixers and Knicks playing in the playoffs, we thought it would be fitting to do a little trivia involving the two teams.

Since the Syracuse Nationals became the 76ers in 1963-64, how many Hall of Fame players have suited up for both the Sixers and Knicks? Bonus points: Can you name them?

A) 3

B) 4

C) 5

D) 6