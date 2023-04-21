Embiid was lucky | Sports Daily Newsletter

They say the third game of an NBA playoff series is when all the mess goes down. Well, ok, maybe it’s just me saying that, but it definitely happened in the Sixers/Nets series.

The game was chippy from tipoff and got more heated from there. Joel Embiid earned a flagrant foul that could have gotten him ejected, and James Harden actually did get tossed.

Those two are the leaders of this season’s Sixers, and their experiences reflected the risk versus reward of retaliation. Embiid was fortunate to get away with his kick. Harden did not, even for what seemed to be a lesser foul with his push. David Murphy takes a measure of the big center’s actions and evaluates Embiid’s response.

James Harden was in the middle of his best game thus far in the 76ers’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. He had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists as the clock wound down on the third quarter. Then he extended his left arm, and the Nets’ Royce O’Neale went crumpling to the floor, claiming he had been hit in the groin. Harden was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. He later professed his innocence, explaining that he is not a dirty player and claiming the call was “unacceptable.”

Throughout the travails of the game, Tyrese Maxey persisted, Joel Embiid limped through the pain of a back issue and a foot injury, and the Sixers eventually prevailed.

Next: The Sixers will attempt to pull off the sweep on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center (1 p.m., TNT, NBCSP).

In less than a week, the Eagles are scheduled to be on the clock with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft.

On Thursday, general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni met with reporters to discuss the draft and several other topics surrounding the team. Josh Tolentino was at the NovaCare Complex to hear what the pair had to say about Jalen Hurts’ new extension, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, and more.

The Eagles also made some coaching moves Thursday, the biggest being the addition of former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia as a senior defensive assistant. We don’t think Darius Slay will be overly excited about this one ...

Jalen Hurts recently became the highest-paid player in NFL history, a deal brokered by his groundbreaking agent, Nicole Lynn.

But who is she?

Two of her other clients, Philly native and Titans defensive quality control coach Lori Locust and Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King — who’ve made history in their own right — shed some light on Lynn. They cite her authenticity and attention to detail as defining traits in her dealings with clients and NFL executives.

Bryce Harper played catch from 60 feet on Thursday. It marked the first time since last summer that he threw a ball overhand. And now, for the first time, Phillies officials — well, manager Rob Thomson, at least — are signaling that Harper could be back long before the “by the All-Star break” timetable they outlined after the slugger’s surgery on Nov. 23. Harper is scheduled to have a checkup with prominent orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache “right around the first of May,” according to Thomson. ElAttrache, who performed Harper’s surgery, is based in Los Angeles. The Phillies, conveniently, play at Dodger Stadium from May 1-3. “If we get clearance from the doctor, we’ll see when he can start DHing,” Thomson said. “But it shouldn’t be too far after that.”

Bryson Stott is succeeding in the leadoff spot the way he always has — he’s ‘not in a rush.’

The Colorado Rockies entered the game on an eight-game skid, but they held the Phillies to just six hits in Thursday’s shutout.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Colorado at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.91) will start against Rockies right-hander Noah Davis (0-0, 0.00).

Once upon a time, in 2001, Jim Curtin was an eager young Villanova grad making his way into MLS as a rookie. Bob Bradley was his coach with the Chicago Fire. Curtin was an apt pupil as a player — and now a coach. Now, the two meet as peers when the Union take on Toronto FC.

Calling the game will be one of the Union’s most colorful former players, Carlos Ruiz, known as “El Pescadito” to all those who appreciate the art of the flop.

Finally, here’s what some in charge of Philly’s World Cup bid think of the U.S. and Mexico federations putting their hands up to host in 2027 together.

Next: The Union take on Toronto FC on Saturday, 7:30 pm at Subaru Park (AppleTV, MLS Season Pass)

Flyers prospect Emil Andrae stands just 5-foot-9, but that doesn’t accurately portray the type of player he is on the ice.

“He plays like he is 6-foot-2,” Andrae’s agent, Micke Rosell, said about first seeing him as a 5-foot-5 15-year-old. “Because he threw his body in there.”

That aggressiveness comes from Andrae’s childhood, when he and his brother, Carl, would compete over almost everything. Olivia Reiner profiles one of the Flyers’ top defensive prospects and found out how Andrae is adjusting to life in North America since joining the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last month.

It’s not all good news on the prospect front, as fellow Phantoms defenseman Egor Zamula will miss the rest of the AHL playoffs after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Another one gone: Adam Fisher isn’t starting his Temple tenure with much in the proverbial player cupboard, now that Zach Hicks has become the latest departure.

Nova newcomer? Villanova could get a big boost from a big guy who currently is slotted for a visit.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from DeAntae Prince, Keith Pompey, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, Devin Jackson, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Olivia Reiner, David Murphy, Javon Edmonds, and Colin Beazley.