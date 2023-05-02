Sixers shocker | Sports Daily Newsletter

Well, the Sixers gave it their best, Joel Embiid-less shot and no lie, they took down the Celtics in Game 1.

James Harden was vintage Harden, pulling up for shots all over the floor. Tyrese Maxey was flying through the lane, knocking knees and getting right back up. P.J. Tucker was knocking people down with his commitment to defense. De’Anthony Melton was the pleasant surprise of the night. Tobias Harris was draining key shots.

They stayed close after Boston rolled out to an early lead, not intimidated by the famed Garden crowd. In crunch time with mere seconds left, Embiid’s backup, Paul Reed, was the hero with a steal and calmly-made free throws to ice the result.

So, is this game a sign of how good the Sixers can be, especially once Embiid returns, or did the team just catch the Celtics not taking them seriously?

Maybe Sixers fans who have faith this year is different are crazy, or maybe there is truly reason to believe the team can upset the favored Celtics.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

With Joel Embiid on the sidelines with a sprained right knee, the 76ers had their work cut out for them. James Harden stepped up to the plate. And so did Doc Rivers. A legend in the city where he won the 2008 NBA title, Rivers pulled all the right levers and put together one of his best games as Sixers coach. The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes chronicled a brilliant night in Beantown.

Next: After stealing Game 1, the Sixers now get ready for an opportunity to go up 2-0 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Bryce Harper is back. And he’s back faster than any major league player has ever returned from Tommy John elbow surgery. Turns out, he had the start of May in his sights all along. “It’s May 1, a month into the season,” Harper said. “I just think, really, having five months to play this game, it helps everybody on this field.” Harper is expected to be in the lineup at DH on Tuesday in Game 2 of their series against the Dodgers, and his manager is glad to have him back to create a “long lineup.”

Just how fast did Harper make it back from elbow surgery? Fast. Real fast, according to the data.

It’s nice that the Phillies had Harper returning soon as their good news for the day, because the bad news was that Taijuan Walker’s continuing struggles led to a Dodgers smackdown.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31) will start against Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias (3-3, 4.41).

The Eagles keep adding to their roster with savvy moves, the latest of which has brought running back D’Andre Swift to the squad. This seems to follow the philosophy of how it can never be a bad thing to have more players who can advance the ball up the field quickly.

Now the Eagles beat writers have their say on what they think of the decision.

On the field when the Union play, he’s here, he’s there, José Andrés Martínez is seemingly everywhere. The midfielder’s name doesn’t show up at the top of the Union scoresheets like Joel Embiid’s does for the Sixers, but Martínez makes a difference in so many ways that Union supporters will lament his absence similarly to Sixers fans if their big center is unavailable.

So it’s a definitely a blow when Martínez’s hamstring injury, well, hamstrings the Union against LAFC in Concacaf Champions League semifinal action tonight. Still, Jim Curtin and his players aren’t making any excuses. With away goals in play and the overall score at 1-1 after the opening leg, it should be another wide open game in Los Angeles.

Next: Union at Los Angeles FC for Concacaf Champions League semifinal (10 p.m., FS1, TUDN)

Worth a look

Boston beater: From way back, the Sixers had an ace that shone against the mighty Celtics.

A rink to remember: Sure, the Flyers have ended their season, but there is still some goodwill to be scored with a successful community project.

Temple tryouts: Look who’s getting looked at by NFL teams.

unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane Ep 6: Beau Knows Football Stories

All-Pros are important. But every good football team needs a couple of colorful characters, too. For the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl champs, Beau Allen was one of those guys. In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds , Beau shares with Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane the funny, absurd, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that only a career in professional football offers. From tales of Tebowmania to makeshift parade-route restrooms, Allen recalls his favorite (and infamous) memories. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or go to Inquirer.com/podcasts

What you’re saying about the Sixers/Celtics series

We asked: What’s your prediction for the Sixers/Celtics series? Among your responses:

Could be a sweep for the Celtics but I think the Sixers will win one game possibly two if Embid can stand erect and run a little but I doubt it. There is a far better chance of his doing serious damage to the knee. — Wendell I.

Doesn’t look good, especially without Embid, who seems to get hurt when it’s important. Celtics in 5 or 6. — Bill M.

Without Joel Emblid I don’t see much chance for a 76ers victory. I have been a Warriors/76ers fan since 1948 and have seen the Celtics frustrate our teams so many times. I don’t remember that stats so I looked them up. In regular season games all-time the Celtics lead 267 to 196. In playoff games they lead 62-47 and in playoff series they lead 14-7. While winning the NBA Championships in 66-67 and 82-83, the Sixers beat the Celtics in 5 games in 67, but the 82-83 did not have to play them that year. The sad memories of losing playoffs to the Celtics are etched in my mind forever. Like all fans I will hope for a Sixers upset of the hated Celtics, but definitely would not bet on it. —Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino, David Murphy, Marcus Hayes, Keith Pompey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Javon Edmonds, and Olivia Reiner.