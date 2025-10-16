🏈 O’ Carson, where art thou? | Sports Daily Newsletter

In hopes of getting back into the win column this Sunday when they travel to face Minnesota, the Eagles will see a familiar face on the Vikings’ sideline in former Birds quarterback Carson Wentz.

If you didn’t know Wentz was on the Vikings or thought he was still on the Chiefs, or the Commanders or the Colts, or one of the other five teams in total he’s been a member of since leaving Philly in 2021, neither did most.

But it’s like working a corporate job, even when finding success with a new leader, there’s still a little bit that wonders what the old one is up to. Well, in short, with the Vikings, Wentz is 2-1 since taking over for injured QB1 J.J. McCarthy.

He could very well be under center when the Birds look for their first win since the turn of the calendar, so before that, our team took the time to answer the question: what the heck has Wentz been up to?

That’s what we’re kicking your Thursday off with, in addition to the news that Jalen Carter is doing all he can to ensure his heel injury doesn’t keep him from suiting up this Sunday.

As for today, you’re looking at a chilly morning, but sunny skies should warm us up into the low 60s. Enjoy. 🍁

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Bryce Harper is a finalist for the National League’s Gold Glove award. For the second year in a row, he’s been named a contender for it at first base, along with the Braves’ Matt Olson and the Reds’ Spencer Steer.

And while we’ll wait to see of Harper collects the esteemed awarded when its announced on Nov. 2, the story today are the pair of Phillies infielders who were snubbed this year. Inquirer writer Scott Lauber takes a look at just how close they came to being on the list.

What we’re …

🤔 Wondering: Will we actually see Jared McCain suit up to play meaningful minutes early in the Sixers’ season?

🙏🏾 Hoping: That former Temple forward Steve Settle III sticks with the NBA’s Miami Heat.

🏀 Introducing: You again to 31-year-old Ariana Andonian, the new general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA’s G League.

⚾ Watching: Larry Andersen’s take on the Phillies’ disappointing crash in the postseason.

🏈 Applauding: Temple wide receiver JoJo Bermudez’s uncanny ability to reinvent himself.

After an impressive rookie campaign, all eyes were on Matvei Michkov entering Year 2.

But three games into the season, the 20-year-old has yet to record a point and has only three shots on goal in over 40 minutes of ice time.

But while some fans have begun to panic, the Russian is keeping a level head and is focusing on team success.

“Want to score, of course,” he said through a Flyers translator on Wednesday. “I’m sure if I’m going to continue working, it will come. Most important, the team’s winning, and it’s important for me.”

Next: Michkov hopes that elusive first point will come tonight against Winnipeg, as the Flyers host the high-flying Jets at Xfinity Mobile Arena (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Well, it’s official. Planning for the staging and outfitting of next summer’s FIFA World Cup has a home in the Fashion District.

On Wednesday, the city and Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the FIFA offshoot responsible for planning and logistics around the event, unveiled its hub, which is expected to see more than 3,000 volunteers come through its doors over the next several months.

It’s one part in a series of larger installations set to happen throughout the city over the next several months. Inquirer writer Sean McKeown offers a look inside and what the city, FIFA, and others are saying about Philly’s place in the world’s largest sporting event.

On this date

Oct. 16, 2021: Camden honors legendary boxing champion Jersey Joe Walcott with a statue in Wiggins Waterfront Park, along the banks of the Delaware, facing the city.

“Can you spin a scenario where [the Eagles] use [A.J.] Brown as a trade chip to land [Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey] Hendrickson? I guess. But however you feel about Brown’s media availabilities, we’ve seen how this Eagles offense looks when he isn’t on the field. Robbing Peter to pay Paul isn’t the answer.”

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

NITTANY MORRID

This U.S. women’s national soccer team standout was headed to Chester later this month but could be derailed due to an unforeseen injury announced on Wednesday. Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re correct.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: What do the Eagles need to do to bounce back from their consecutive losses and get back in the win column?

For the Eagles to bounce back, discipline, leadership, and a coach in command, such as [Vince] Lombardi. — Everett S.

Grit. Right now, they don’t have it. There’s too much soap opera nonsense with this team. A.J. [Brown] is mad he’s not getting the ball, Kevin Patullo forgot how to play call, and Jalen is doing Jalen things. Can someone remind this team that they are the Super Bowl champions and they should start playing like one? I don’t know what this is, but it ain’t Eagles football. — Mike P.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Ariel Simpson, Olivia Reiner, Jackie Spiegel, Scott Lauber, Ryan Mack, Gina Mizell, Sean McKeown, Melanie Burney, Jonathan Tannenwald, and David Murphy.

