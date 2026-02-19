🦅 Inquiring minds| Sports Daily Newsletter

As we’re past the “what-if” stage of the 2025-26 NFL season, we move into the questions phase, specifically with the NFL scouting combine starting on Monday.

These questions circle less around the top prospects (though they’re in there), but more so around decisions that were made or are yet to be made this offseason by the Eagles.

Like, what really happened with longtime coach Jeff Stoutland? What was it about Sean Mannion that made him the top choice to lead the Eagles’ offense? Will A.J. Brown be back in midnight green (or the occasional Kelly green)?

These are a few questions that kick off your Thursday edition of Sports Daily, as Inquirer writer Jeff Neiburg delves into that and more in his latest story.

Speaking of Thursday, expect a carbon copy of yesterday across the region, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Trea Turner hasn’t lost a step 10 years into his major league career. If anything, he may be a tick faster. As a 23-year-old rookie with the Nationals in 2016, he averaged 30 feet per second, according to Statcast. Last season, at age 32, he averaged 30.3.

Through the years, Turner has changed his nutritional habits. He cut out soda several years ago. He eats more carefully now, taking cues from Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola, and other teammates.

“Genetics, I’d say, is a big part of it,” said Brett Austin, Turner’s college teammate and close friend. “But I think his offseason program really allows him to optimize and maintain his speed.”

Indeed, the biggest reason Turner has remained in the fast lane is a training routine that he has followed since he was a teenager.

Softball masks, paddles, and tennis balls are all part of early spring workouts for Bobby Dickerson, whose drills are designed to get infielders to work on one of the game’s most basic skills.

Recently, J.T. Realmuto sat down with Inquirer Phillies writer Scott Lauber to discuss the offseason, all of the rumblings, and now that he’s secured a deal to remain in Philly, his aspirations for the season. Watch here.

🏟️ Sharing: The Ivory Coast has chosen the WSFS Sportsplex in Chester as its home base ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

🤔 Pondering: How long will it take to stop calling the Eagles’ training facility the NovaCare Complex after it was renamed the Jefferson Health Complex earlier this week?

🏀 Wondering: The lessons learned from a prep basketball skirmish that saw Carver Engineering & Sciences High School lose its opportunity to compete in the upcoming Public League playoffs.

⚽ Introducing: Union newcomer Agústin Anello and how choosing Philly coincided with a chance to be back on American soil.

The Olympic break has always been a great reset for NHL teams. The Flyers are no different. Consider it a second training camp, if you will.

This week, the Flyers called up defensemen Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald, and goaltender Carson Bjarnason from Lehigh Valley to fill in for the players in Milan for the Winter Olympics. The coaches say having new, hungry players in practice has given the group a “new energy.”

“The guys, their spirits have been really high,” said Flyers assistant coach Todd Reirden. “Today’s practice was pretty spirited, with some competitions that we had. That, in conjunction with bringing in new players that are excited about getting an opportunity, I think, is a really great experience for everybody involved.”

So what does that mean for when the team is back at full strength? Well, that remains to be seen, but it’s definitely promising for a team looking for a spark in a push for the playoffs.

Cameron Payne was in the middle of a game with KK Partizan when his agent, Jason Glushon, alerted him that a return to the 76ers was in play. Payne had spent the summer waiting for the phone to ring and decided to take a deal overseas when an opportunity with the Phoenix Suns didn’t stick. But this was the moment he had waited for at that time. “You might want to pack,” Glushon told him.

Payne practiced with the Sixers on Wednesday and received praise from head coach Nick Nurse and star guard Tyrese Maxey. And while he wasn’t looking for an NBA opportunity, Payne was grateful. “I don’t know how I keep finding a way to get back,” Payne said. “But I guess the NBA’s still watching. And if you still take your game seriously and do the right things, play the right way, they’re still looking.”

The Union opened their 2026 season with a win on Wednesday night, defeating Defence Force FC, 5-0, in the first of a two-game Concacaf Champions Cup first round series at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Milan Iloski, Ezekiel Alladoh, Olwethu Makhanya, and Bruno Damiani (twice) all scored in the win. Next up for the Union is the MLS season-opener at D.C. United on Saturday.

On this date

Feb. 19, 1992: The Flyers bid farewell to current head coach Rick Tocchet as a player in a monster trade with Pittsburgh that sent Mark Recchi, Kjell Samuelsson, and Ken Wregget to Philly.

The best way to understand Bryce Harper is to think about all the things he can’t say. He can’t say that Alec Bohm is a seven-hole hitter at best. He can’t say that Adolis García is much closer to Nick Castellanos than he is a legitimate four- or five-hole hitter. He can’t say that J.T. Realmuto isn’t the guy he was three years ago. He can’t say that he’d swing at fewer pitches out of the zone if he had more confidence that the guys behind him would get the job done. Murphy’s latest tries to dive inside the mind of Harper in the aftermath of comments made about him by team president David Dombrowski.

