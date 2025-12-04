🥚 ‘Move on’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s been a weird week for Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Much of the talk hasn’t been about a two-game losing skid that weighs somewhat heavily on the effectiveness of the Birds’ defense, but more on the breakfast favorite smashed all over his house after the Eagles’ latest loss to the Bears on Black Friday.

As an investigation continues into the crew caught on camera egging Patullo’s Moorestown home on Sunday, Patullo noted Wednesday that while he’s upset that this has affected his home life, he wants to “move on” from it all and focus solely on Monday’s game against the Chargers (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism. … But when it involves your family, it obviously crosses the line,” he said. “At this point, we’ve just got to move on. We’re trying to win. That’s all we want to do is focus.”

As a member of the Eagles coaching staff since 2021, Patullo doesn’t intend to run from the situation either, making it clear that he’ll still be conducting the offense from the sideline.

“I’ve been on the field for a long, long time. I don’t think I’ve been in the [coaches’] box since maybe 2011 as a coach,” Patullo said. “So it’s been a while … we’ve just got to continue to improve in other areas, and we’ll be all right.”

Speaking of the Chargers ahead of Monday’s matchup, here’s an early look at what we know and are still waiting to learn.

The Flyers are off to a surprisingly strong start, and Trevor Zegras deserves a lot of credit. The offseason acquisition leads the team with 26 points and looks to have his once-promising star back on track thanks in part to a happier new environment.

But Zegras, a restricted free agent at the end of the season, will need a new contract. How much will it cost the Flyers? Jackie Spiegel writes that the team would be better off getting something done soon.

Speaking of Zegras, the Flyers will need more offense from him with Tyson Foerster out long-term. He’s not the only one who will be counted on for more.

The 76ers’ season has centered on juggling injury issues, and the franchise has intimated that threading that yarn has become complicated at times. Most recently, Joel Embiid was listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks and then subsequently played in their double-overtime loss. In response, the team was fined $100,000 as the NBA said the Sixers “failed to accurately disclose the game availability status” of Embiid before the matchup.

In 2025, the Phillies had the second-oldest lineup in baseball.

Collectively, the average age of Phillies hitters was 30.3 years old, ranking only behind the Dodgers’ 30.7. That number only stands to increase when their core reports to Clearwater, Fla., another year older in February — that is, unless the Phillies see an injection of youth. Which, according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, is the plan.

There are several Phillies prospects poised to make their debuts this season. Here’s a breakdown of the position players on the farm most likely to make a major league impact in 2026.

As the Union bid farewell to 2025 Wednesday during their last news conference of the year, they shed some light on who’s going to be responsible for player movement, with sporting director Ernst Tanner embroiled in an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct.

It’s not one person, but four, as the Union’s technical and academy leadership will collaborate to find the pieces that fit heading into next season, while keeping the ones they have happy. Their first order of business? Announcing the signing of Ghanaian forward Ezekiel Alladoh, the club’s latest record signing fee.

There’s more on Alladoh and the Union’s moves going forward.

Speaking of soccer, the FIFA World Cup draw in Washington is a day away. For more on what it is and what to expect from our team in the nation’s capital, follow the Inquirer’s complete coverage of the Beautiful Game.

Dec. 4, 1943: Major League Baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis is credited with integrating Black players into MLB’s entire system, from the Big Show down to the minor leagues.

“You might use the tireless excuse that [Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin] Patullo’s home was violated by that vague minority of so-called supporters intent on perpetuating the stereotype of Philly fans being venomous cretins who would gladly eat their own.

But how many of those fans — your friends and neighbors — dismissed this act of vandalism as “boys being boys?” How many shook their heads and said, “That’s too bad, but fire his butt anyway?”

How many? Too many.

Read Hayes’ complete column here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, Lochlahn March, Devin Jackson, Ryan Mack, Kerith Gabriel, and Gina Mizell.

