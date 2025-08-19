🦅 The last stand | Sports Daily Newsletter

Not sure if this is a cause for concern — or just a really good problem to have.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio doesn’t seem to have a concrete answer on who is going to secure their place in the team’s secondary, specifically at the outside cornerback position.

Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson have been lobbying for the spot and Fangio has featured Cooper DeJean at the position in training camp. Even rookie Mac McWilliams has seen some reps.

However, with just one more preseason game before the start of the 2025 season, who the Birds plan to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell is still very much a waiting game.

Why, exactly?

“I think all the guys are pretty even right now,” Fangio said yesterday.

It’s what Inquirer writer Jeff Neiburg dives into for your reading pleasure this morning, and what we’ve curated as a first read to get your mind off the loss of Phillies ace Zack Wheeler for what could be the rest of the season.

As for today, it’s slightly warmer than yesterday, but still a tad gloomy as we get up to the mid-70s, under partly cloudy skies.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler underwent a thrombolysis procedure to remove a blood clot in his upper right arm on Monday morning. When will he be able to pitch again? That timeline is still to be determined, but manager Rob Thomson says he’s not focusing on that right now.

Trea Turner reached a career milestone in the Phillies’ dominant offensive showing in a win vs. the Seattle Mariners. Bryce Harper homered twice as the Phillies recorded a season-high 21 hits.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Mariners at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.45 ERA) will start for the Phillies. The Mariners have not announced their starter.

👀 Watching: To whom will Temple head football coach K.C. Keeler award the quarterback position?

🙏🏽 Hoping: Someone has checked in on Union boss Bradley Carnell who was visibly upset after Saturday’s loss against rival Red Bull New York.

🤔 Wondering: How does vodka effectively keep the smell out of a mascot costume?

🧠 Thinking: When’s the last time the Eagles had back-to-back rookie classes that looked ready to start in Week 1?

The past few seasons haven’t gone as planned for 2023 fourth-round pick Alex Čiernik, as he’s bounced between teams and missed extensive time with head injuries.

But the Flyers prospect seems to be healthy and in a good spot heading into a crucial 2025-26 season for his future. Why? After being “stuck” for the past few years, he says he’s excited to play in a different country and turn “a new page.” It doesn’t hurt that his new coach in Finland is a familiar face in former Flyers speedster Sami Kapanen.

Fantastic Four: Penn State had four players named to the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team. Fromage things: Here’s a look at what Cooper DeJean and Philly cheesesteaks have in common. Listen to this: Have you heard the latest unCovering the Birds podcast? Check out the latest version here. Poor guy: According to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, losing to the Eagles in last year’s Super Bowl was the lowest point in his career.

Aug. 19, 2023: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner hits two solo home runs in the same inning to fuel a 12-3 win over the Nationals, ensuring everything with him was “A-OK.”

NETO HICHMEJ

This guy just made a position room in the Eagles’ preseason camp a little more crowded. Think you know? Take a guess and then click here to see if you’re right.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Ryan Mack, Devin Jackson, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Ariel Simpson, Jenn Ladd, Jackie Spiegel, Dan Gelston, and Kerith Gabriel.

