Eagles practice observations: Cooper DeJean at outside corner; Drew Mukuba and Jihaad Campbell rising

The Eagles held their 16th open practice of training camp for the 2025-26 season on Monday at NovaCare Complex. Links to Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15. Here are my observations from Day 16:

Injury update

A.J. Brown (hamstring) didn’t practice again. The wide receiver was limited early last week, but he didn’t participate in joint workouts with the Cleveland Browns. There has been no urgency to rush Brown back. The Eagles don’t want to risk re-aggravating his strain and will amp up his return closer to the regular season opener.

» READ MORE: Vic Fangio: Eagles defensive roster battles ‘will probably’ continue into final preseason game

Advertisement

Guard Landon Dickerson (knee) remained out, as expected. Cornerbacks Brandon Johnson (groin) and Tariq Castro-Fields (hamstring) and safety Lewis Cine (groin) were also sidelined. The following players were limited: tackle Lane Johnson (rest), guard Kenyon Green (shoulder), and cornerback A.J. Woods (illness).

Linebacker Zack Baun is finally all the way returned from the back injury he suffered early in camp and participated in team drills. Receiver Elijah Cooks (shoulder) also made a full return.

DeJean genie

Coordinator Vic Fangio said competition for the three open starting positions on defense will continue into the preseason finale on Friday. But if snap counts among the contenders on Monday were any indication of who’s in the lead, there could already be separation.

Kelee Ringo didn’t log a single repetition at outside cornerback with the first unit. Some of that had to do with Cooper DeJean seeing his first time there this camp. But Ringo mostly played with the second unit and even logged snaps with the third-teamers, although aforementioned injuries at corner may have forced him into the lineup with the latter group.

DeJean played on the outside only in base defense. Fangio said it would take a lot for him to stay there exclusively, namely finding someone to replace him in the slot and him actually winning the job. I think it’s more likely DeJean is at safety in base personnel, but a full-time move to the outside can’t be ruled out since no one has claimed the job.

Adoree’ Jackson took the majority of snaps opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Rookie Mac McWilliams also got some looks there. Jakorian Bennett, who played solidly in Saturday’s preseason game, was mostly Ringo’s partner with the second unit. I’ll have more specifics on cornerback play further down.

Drew breeze

Sydney Brown was first up at safety alongside Reed Blankenship, but Drew Mukuba took over and overall played more snaps. Tristin McCollum also slid in with the starters for a few plays. This was the first time snap distribution favored Mukuba, and understandably so following his two-turnover performance in Saturday’s game vs. the Browns.

He seemed to have a solid day. He stayed with Dallas Goedert after a switch in coverage, although he might have tugged at the tight end’s jersey to hang with him. Mukuba hit the ground and was slow to get up after running into an official. I didn’t quite see the collision, but he stayed in. Mukuba otherwise held up. He ran with Jahan Dotson when quarterback Jalen Hurts overthrew the receiver on a deep route into the end zone.

» READ MORE: Eagles 53-man roster projection: Brett Toth misses the cut; John Metchie likely a lock

Campbell’s group

Baun’s return meant fewer snaps for others at inside linebacker. Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. split reps opposite him. It’s only a matter of time until Campbell starts. It could come sooner rather than later. He had another strong practice.

Campbell batted a Hurts pass when he rushed from an overload position. He manned up Goedert and broke up a short throw to the tight end. It was an impressive play. Campbell might have been late to pick up tight end Grant Calcaterra when he got wide open later on. But when Hurts dumped to running back Saquon Barkley in the flat, Campbell came flying in for the stop.

Trotter didn’t stand out as much. But there were few run plays with players in shorts, and that’s typically where he shines. Goedert caught a few with Trotter in man coverage, but he was in his hip pocket. The passes were just executed to perfection.

No doubt Stout

Brett Toth started and played the majority of snaps at left guard with Dickerson out. But we got our first glimpses of Darian Kinnard with the first unit. I thought he was one of the few offensive linemen to acquit himself in the Browns game. I didn’t narrow in on Kinnard for all his snaps, but he had a key kick-out block on an effective Hurts draw play.

Matt Pryor took all the reps at right tackle in place of the resting Johnson. The Eagles don’t really have a swing tackle with Kendall Lamm exclusively on the left. He’s been inconsistent. It’s been some time since the second-unit O-line has had as much uncertainty. But in Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles trust.

Tight ending

Kylen Granson’s strong camp continued with several more catches. He even got some first-unit snaps as the third tight end and caught a touchdown. Hurts, on the play, stepped back and then away from defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter before he found Granson in the end zone.

I’m not sure if the trade of tight end Harrison Bryant for receiver John Metchie from the Houston Texans did anything to help Granson’s cause. It was clear Bryant wasn’t making the team. But EJ Jenkins’ dropped pass on a good throw by quarterback Tanner McKee, and another when Sydney Brown undercut his route, could aid Granson. He doesn’t have Jenkins’ size and blocking ability, but he knows how to get open and finish.

Dotson Trucks

Dotson continued to take advantage of Brown’s absence. As the No. 2 option after DeVonta Smith, he’s stockpiled catches. He caught four of six targets from Hurts on the day. On one grab, he had a rare win with Mitchell in man defense. DeJean had tight coverage on an early Hurts incompletion, but Dotson rebounded later with a reception in front of the corner as a blitz outlet.

Hurts had a number of strong throws, several of them to Smith. He hit the receiver on a second-level in-breaker ahead of McCollum. He connected with receiver Darius Cooper on a “turkey hole” shot in between Mitchell and Blankenship. And Hurts floated one to Smith on the two-point conversion after Granson’s touchdown. DeJean, at outside corner, blanketed Smith and swatted at the ball when he caught it. But the receiver hung on.

Carter vs. Jurgens

Carter isn’t one to be trifled with, but center Cam Jurgens didn’t mind poking the bear. They went back and forth, in particular, during one set. Jurgens blocked Carter to the ground, and on the ensuing play, the defensive tackle responded with a paw to the head.

I think it was an earlier double-team block that stoked Carter. He left holding one of his arms. But he returned and was a bowling ball. He shot into the backfield to touch up Barkley on a “backed up” drill. But that was before Jurgens – and also Toth – gave Carter a little extra business.

We’re at the stage of camp when first-teamers are sick of facing each other. The regular season can’t come soon enough – for many reasons.

Good Will hunting

Will Shipley solidified the No. 2 running back spot a few weeks back. He was the outlet for Hurts and McKee on several passes. He found a ton of space on an option pitch and zoomed up the sideline for a nice gain. Shipley also had a long run when he patiently waited for his blockers on an outside zone run. Baun stopped Barkley in the hole on a rush up the middle.

Blankenship broke up a Hurts toss to receiver Terrace Marshall. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo tackled Barkley in the backfield. Calcaterra made a diving snag near the sideline. Receiver Johnny Wilson had his first catch in some time. Jalyx Hunt sacked Hurts after getting by left tackle Jordan Mailata. Barkley dropped a pass.

Backup highlights

McKee hit running back AJ Dillon on a Texas route for a decent pick up. He hooked up with Marshall on a crossing route vs. a zone defense. He threw back-to-back completions to Cooper with Ringo playing soft coverage. McKee dinged his right throwing hand late in practice, but after getting looked at by trainers, he seemed fine.

Mr. Preseason Patrick Johnson notched a sack and another tackle for loss. Bennett chased Granson when a McKee flick sailed wide off the tight end’s outstretched hand. Jackson knocked tackle Cameron Williams’ helmet off when he tried to disengage from a swing block. Outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis sacked McKee late.

Extra points

Quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord split what few snaps there were for third-teamers. McCord strung together four completions during one set in team drills. … The Trevor Keegan at center experiment continued. He had another low snap that led to a Thompson-Robinson throwaway. … Camp continues with practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a closed walkthrough on Thursday ahead of the preseason finale at the New York Jets on Friday.