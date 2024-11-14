🦅 Backing the Birds | Sports Daily Newsletter

My neighbor and I don’t say much to each other. We reside on, umm … different sides of the fence.

On Wednesday, we ran into each other, and in between small talk surrounding colder temperatures and how cars go down our street way too fast, we got into a debate on whether this Washington Commanders team really is the real deal.

See, for so long, the Commanders were an afterthought, usually wading at the bottom of the NFC East. However, this year is different as the Eagles welcome a 7-2 Commanders team that views tonight’s primetime matchup simply as “Philly week.”

Neither I nor my neighbor could remember when we saw a Commanders team with this much swagger enter a game — behind their first-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who might already be a shoo-in for NFL rookie of the year.

However, the Eagles are pretty pumped, too, specifically slot wideout Jahan Dotson, who’s more than just a little excited to face his former team.

Anyway, I asked my neighbor who he thinks will win and he was quick to offer a prediction, just like our team of writers ahead of tonight’s game.

“It’s going to be real close,” he said, “But I gotta back the Birds, 27-21.”

If his prediction is right or even comes close, I might’ve found something we both agree on.

Side note: Happy birthday to Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who turns 26 today.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Lost in Joel Embiid‘s rusty return to the 76ers’ lineup was the best game of Paul George‘s short tenure in Philly. He scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, flashing his ability to create for himself and basking in the space created by Embiid’s presence. Most importantly, he played 32 minutes Tuesday in the loss to the Knicks after missing five games with a bone bruise in his left knee. “I felt my wind was coming back a little more,” George said. “I was a little more energetic. My legs were a little more into the shots.”

Of course, like Embiid, he sat out Wednesday’s 114-106 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he left Sixers fans with a lasting impression, one that could potentially help them ignore the ugly result for a team without Embiid, George or Tyrese Maxey available.

The Eagles play in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

John Tortorella hasn’t been shy about saying his team needs more offense.

But he looks to have found some more with the recall of speedster Anthony Richard. The North American hockey journeyman has provided an immediate boost for the Flyers since being called up last week. Richard, who turns 28 next month, has contributed a goal and an assist, while the team has earned points in all three of the games he has played. Now, Richard will fight to stay.

But Tortorella likes what he sees from both Richard and his team:

“The past two or three games, I think we’re up in the double digits on rush chances,” the coach said. “I know we’re playing the right way when we get some rush chances. We’re playing faster. We’re causing turnovers in the neutral zone, not spending as much time in our end zone.”

Andrew Painter missed two full seasons coming off Tommy John elbow surgery, so the Arizona Fall League was going to be a significant step in his return to the mound. After six starts, a 2.30 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15⅔ innings, consider the Phillies’ top pitching prospect’s stint in the AFL a rousing success. “I’d say coming in here, I just wanted to compete and get a feel for my stuff, feel confident going into 2025 and walk out healthy,” he said. So what’s next for Painter?

A day after losing their assistant pitching coach to the Diamondbacks, the Phillies named his replacement.

The Eagles are on a roll after a decisive victory in Dallas. They’ve won five in a row, the third-longest streak in the NFL, and moved into first place in the NFC East. Now comes what figures to be the harder part: on short rest, a prime-time Thursday night showdown against a far more talented opponent, the Washington Commanders. Jeff McLane advances this high-stakes matchup between two division rivals separated by a half-game in the standings. Listen here.

Nov. 14, 1998: Philly hoops great Lionel Simmons turns 56. It was 34 years ago when he was named the NCAA Player of the Year while at La Salle.

What you’re saying about your favorite Big 5 team

I grew up in Upper Bucks and watched the Big 5 games from the Palestra on TV. Neither of my parents had any affiliation with the schools, so I developed as a fan with no allegiances. My favorite team became St. Joe’s. They were often the smaller, scrappier underdog but well-coached, and they played hard. Who couldn’t love the Hawk mascot, valiantly flapping his wings all game long! The intensity of the Big 5 battles was memorable. Good memories of a simpler time in collegiate athletics. — Alan H.

My favorite has always been Villanova starting way back with Paul Arizin. A late uncle was president of the alumni association, a brother and cousins graduated there, and one cousin ran on their NCAA Championship cross-country team, and Bill Melchonni married a Havertown neighbor. Who can ever forget Rollie Massimino’s unbelievable upset of Georgetown in 1985, or Jay Wright’s 2016 and 2018 National Championships? Tom Gola and Ken Loeffler’s 1954 LaSalle Champions were favorites back then. They tried to repeat the following year, but ran into the great to be Bill Russell and KC Jones and lost to San Francisco U. Always rooted for Penn, St. Joe’s, and Temple against all others. Favorite players in no particular order, Paul Arizin, Wali Jones, Ed Pinckney, Jim Washington, Guy Rodgers, Hal Lear, Matt Goukas, Cliff Anderson, Ron Hagler, Bob Milvky, and Tom Gola, and of course Wilt Chamberlain who broke all the hearts of the Big 5 coaches by leaving for Kansas. Andy many great players who came after we moved west in 1978. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Gustav, Elvin, EJ Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Ariel Simpson, Jack Vita, Scott Lauber, Matt Breen, Lochlahn March, and Jeff McLane.

Thanks for reading this morning’s newsletter. Jim will be back at the controls for Friday’s edition. — Kerith