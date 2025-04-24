🏈 ‘Playing free’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

Sifting through the bevy of insightful and informative pre-NFL draft coverage from our team of football writers, and wanted to pull out one piece in particular for you to spend some time with today.

With the three-day spectacle kicking off tonight, it’s the culmination of what’s been quite the ride to date for Kyle McCord, who’s hopeful that after a rejuvenating year reuniting with childhood teammates and a close family friend in Syracuse head coach and Camden native Fran Brown, he’s done enough to prove he deserves a shot in the NFL.

The St. Joe’s Prep alum, who first turned heads in college as the man under center at Ohio State, was given a fresh start with the Orange to prove to himself and the nation that he’s an elite-level quarterback. It’s a story delivered by Inquirer writer Alex Coffey that makes it really hard not to want to root for the guy.

Who knows when, or even if, McCord will hear his name called over the next few days? Still think it’s always pretty incredible to see a player with abyss-deep roots to the area on the brink of making a childhood dream come true.

That’s my pick for you on what’s expected to be a glorious Thursday across the region, rife with sunny skies and temperatures approaching the 80s.

Enjoy.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The Flyers made several changes in 2024-25, trading well-liked veterans like Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, and Scott Laughton, and firing John Tortorella on March 27.

With an opening at head coach and a few key holes, particularly at center and goaltender, the Flyers are expected to make more changes this summer.

But which Flyers should stick around and which should go? Here’s your opportunity to play general manager with our annual Stay or Go.

The Phillies were glad to leave Citi Field on Wednesday night. Fresh off their seventh straight loss at the ballpark, including a three-game sweep after a 4-3 loss to the Mets in 10 innings, Bryce Harper stated the obvious. “Not playing good baseball, obviously,” he said. “We got to figure it out sooner rather than later. Got to flush this series, quick as possible.”

Did the Phillies get lucky with Cristopher Sánchez? A day after leaving his start early with left forearm tightness, the pitcher felt “normal,” and there are no plans for an MRI.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon(2:20 p.m., NBCSP).

It’s not trivia Tuesday, but we still have a bit of an NBA draft puzzle to present, courtesy of The Inquirer’s David Murphy. Of the last 54 players to be selected in the NBA draft’s top six, only three played a full collegiate season and missed the NCAA Tournament. The 76ers drafted two of them. Who are they? If you guessed Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, you were spot-on. The other? Anthony Edwards.

The significance of that bit of information? The Sixers are likely to have a top-six pick, and Rutgers’ Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, who led their team to a 15-17 record and missed the NCAA Tournament, are projected to land in their draft range. Would it be a good move if either player is available? Murphy explains why he doesn’t think so.

Expect navigating through University City to be a bit slower over the next few days, as the annual Penn Relays return, starting today.

From Olympic hopefuls getting a homecoming to runners with quite the backstory, to what you need to know if you plan to venture down to Franklin Field, it’s all inside.

Also, we have a team of writers, photographers, and our social team setting up shop over the next few days, so check out our full slate of daily Penn Relays coverage right here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Alex Coffey, Katie Lewis, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jackie Spiegel, Gabriela Carroll, Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, and David Murphy.

