🏀 La Salle’s ‘lil bro’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

This season, La Salle’s men’s basketball team has been pretty uninspiring on the court. However, the one thing the program does have an overabundance of is inspiration.

Believe it or not, this isn’t even referring to coach Fran Dunphy, arguably the last bastion of the Big 5’s heyday, who is set to retire at the end of this season after 33 years as a head coach with a major impact on three Big 5 programs.

Today, we introduce you to Ciarlo Liples, a 14-year-old ray of light in a wheelchair who has been a fixture on La Salle’s sidelines for the past two seasons. Liples linked up with Dunphy and the Explorers through another longtime Big 5 coach and Team IMPACT, a nonprofit that pairs children with disabilities and serious illnesses with college sports programs.

He’s as much a fabric of that team as the blue and yellow uniforms the Explorers wear. He lines up for the national anthem with the players. He goes into the locker room at halftime, rolls out with the team after the break, and joins the Explorers in huddles during timeouts.

Inquirer writer Alex Coffey delivers this timely dose of inspiration as we look to dry out from yesterday’s storm. You’re looking at highs expected in the 50s, under cloudy skies.

Fresh off awarding running back Saquon Barkley with the largest contract for a rusher in NFL history, Eagles manager Howie Roseman kept the money train rolling along this time, making a stop at All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun.

The Birds secured Baun, who was set to become a free agent, with a three-year, $51 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed. It’s a massive step from the one-year, $3.5 million deal he was sitting on and ensures that Baun is around as a premier Eagles tackler on the Eagles defense.

Inquirer writer EJ Smith has more on Baun’s deal, and what else might be coming down the path this offseason.

Donte DiVincenzo is a former ‘Nova Knick and Delaware hoops star. And while his history is important around these parts, DiVincenzo isn’t hanging on to the past. That shift in mentality, paired with fatherhood and a clean bill of health, has helped DiVincenzo settle into a key role with the Minnesota Timberwolves after initially struggling from the field and dealing with a toe injury. He flashed that new comfort in his team’s latest meeting with the Sixers, producing 12 points and eight assists. Ask DiVincenzo and he’ll tell you his growing family is what truly grounded him in Minnesota.

“Basketball will take care of itself,” DiVincenzo said in the Timberwolves’ locker room before his team’s 126-112 victory over the Sixers. “I have a beautiful family at home. I have a beautiful baby boy, and that’s what my focus is on. Good game, bad game, you get to go home to him. It kind of puts everything in perspective, and you come in and work and you treat it a little bit more like a job.

“I think that’s what changes, once you have a kid. But it helps me. You don’t get tied up in what team you’re on or feelings of being traded or anything. You just focus on your work and focus on your family, and everything else takes care of itself.”

It was a rough day at the office for Phillies hurler Jesús Luzardo, who gave up three home runs in a 17-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

He touched 97 mph in the first inning and seemed to be on his way to another dominant Grapefruit League outing … then came the bottom of the second in which he gave up three dingers, the first of which was a grand slam.

Fear not, Wednesday was merely a minor speed bump for a team former Phillies manager Larry Bowa says has the pieces to be a World Series contender.

We know colloquially the term is “painting the picture” — which still holds true in this case even with our little play on words. Yesterday, the Philly committee responsible for organizing plans for when FIFA’s caravan arrives with the 2026 men’s World Cup in tow unveiled the official poster at a press conference during the ongoing Flower Show inside the Convention Center.

Technically, the poster will only represent Philadelphia’s involvement as one of 11 cities across the United States hosting the games. In this iteration, FIFA has allowed each city to create its own signature poster. Philly took it a step further with a call for artists that didn’t disappoint.

Inquirer writer Jonathan Tannenwald has more on the artwork, the artist, and how it all came to be as the world’s biggest sporting event draws closer.

March 6, 1964: Legendary boxer Cassius Clay legally changes his name to the famously known Muhammad Ali. On the same date, Ali is called for induction into the military three years later, setting off a well-documented chain of events.

