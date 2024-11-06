🦅 A vote for Saquon | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s the morning after the polls have closed, but it’s the third morning since Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hurdled a defender. Backward.

It’s a play that, for many, cemented the former Giants rusher as a bona fide game changer with a lot left in his bag — and he was doing stuff in the weeks leading up to the Birds’ win over the Jaguars on Sunday. It’s a play that even has Cowboys players calling out the Giants for their “stupidity” in letting Barkley go to a division rival this offseason.

It’s a guy whom people questioned as potentially injury-prone, having one of his finest seasons to date as a pro, with many of those same voices now defending questionable play calls by officials against him.

We’re nine weeks into the NFL season, one that has the Birds firmly in a race for the NFC East title, with Barkley being referred to as a “centerpiece” and lauded as a “separator” when it comes to the Eagles’ offensive firepower.

He’s been on the field in Eagles Green for four months, but it took arguably one play, one ridiculous play, mind you, for him to secure Philly’s vote.

Speaking of ridiculous … it’s November, but today’s weather will reach highs in the upper 70s across the region today. 😳

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

That apparently is the sentiment of the Eagles, who decided to remain in the background on the NFL’s trade deadline day, electing to ride with the current 53-man squad. It’s just the second time in the last eight seasons that general manager Howie Roseman made no moves before the 4 p.m. trade deadline.

It’s a decision that pleased defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who said postdeadline that he’s “pleased with what we’ve got and we’ll continue to move forward with it.”

Sticking with coaches here for a minute, chatter in the aftermath of the Jaguars game has circled around all of the missed opportunities from questionable late-down play calls from Nick Sirianni. However, while everyone outside the organization is wondering why Sirianni and Co. would make calls that left points on the board, Birds safety Darius Slay says he’s actually cool with it. Here’s why.

The catalyst to the Eagles’ midseason turnaround? Look no further than Saquon Barkley and the ground game. The stats and star-studded plays, like Barkley’s reverse hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, speak for themselves. But beneath the highlights and Barkley’s production, there are deeper layers to the Eagles’ successful pivot on offense. The key to unlocking them points back to one person: Nick Sirianni. Listen to the latest episode here.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Joel Embiid has been suspended three games without pay by the NBA for his locker room altercation with an Inquirer columnist.

The suspension will commence with the next NBA regular-season game that Embiid is eligible and able to play, according to an NBA release. Embiid was already sidelined for the first six games with a left knee condition, following meniscus surgery in February. It’s a situation coach Nick Nurse says they are trying to get the former NBA MVP to get his mind off of and focused on basketball for a team that could desperately use the services of its main attraction at the moment.

As a whole, the team is looking to right the ship on a 1-5 record with a West Coast trip to take on the Clippers on Wednesday and the Lakers on Friday, the former in what’s slated to be a reunion for the newest Sixers star, Paul George.

In his fourth full offseason in charge of the Phillies, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski detects a different tune from others team regarding the availability of players on his roster. Dombrowski vows to remain “open-minded” in improving his roster. Could one of those moves involve trading for pitcher, like Chicago White Sox’s Garrett Crochet? “We’ve got four starting pitchers that we like. I really don’t have a fifth starter right now,” Dombrowski said on Tuesday.

Speaking of improving the Phillies’ roster, one clear area of need is more outfield bats. It’s an “obvious way” to upgrade their roster, Dombrowski said, but even though he has confidence in Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh, the Phillies will “leave no stone unturned” in its bid to get better.

It’s been a great year for Chadds Ford native Erin Matson. As one of the youngest-ever coaches at the Division I level, she led the North Carolina Tar Heels to an NCAA title in field hockey at age 22. She is also a standout player herself with Team USA but missed an opportunity to be with the Olympic team in Paris. Flash forward five months removed from that record-setting NCAA crown to the MLB postseason and being along for the ride while her longtime boyfriend, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius, collected a World Series title after defeating the Yankees.

When asked about the whirlwind, Matson said: “It’s one of those memories that I will cherish and tell stories about forever, and I’m really glad we could have shared it.”

The Inquirer’s Isabella DiAmore delivers this great story centered around determination, compromise and how both can aid in achieving some of the wildest dreams imaginable.

Worth a look

On this date

Nov. 6, 1934: The Eagles beat the Cincinnati Reds (the now-defunct football team, not the baseball team), 64-0.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Tuesday’s question: How many former Eagles quarterbacks are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Bonus points if you can name them.

Answer: B. Two: Sonny Jurgensen and Norm Van Brocklin

Tom G. was first with the correct response.

What you’re saying about the Cowboys

We asked you: Are the Cowboys cooked? Among your responses:

The Cowboys? America’s Team? I think we can all agree that we love BBQ … slow roasted until soft and chased with a cold beer. That’s American’s team BBQ and a cold one at the tailgate! — Diane K.

You can put the fork in them. Dallas is cooked! Next to the Eagles winning a game, the Cowboys loosing gives me pleasure. Jones is a terrible GM. Bringing back a washed-up running back on the cheap was just plain stupid. Signing the QB1 and WR1 to a mega contract was also dumb. He should have waited til the end of the season. No one would have paid them that kind of money. They haven’t won a game since robbing the bank! Prediction: Eagles 44 - Cowboys 12. GO BIRDS! — Ronald R.

The Cowboys may be cooked, but I see Cooper Rush giving them some energy, at least in the beginning of the game. If the Birds can overcome Sirianni making some lame decisions the Birds should win, however. — Tom G.

