This Super Bowl had a little bit of everything. A failed Philly Special. A running back throwing a touchdown pass. A 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage of the second half (sorry, Tee Higgins, that should’ve been offensive pass interference). A depressing injury for Odell Beckham Jr. Joe Burrow playing through a knee injury of his own.

In the end, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and the Rams were too much for the Bengals in their 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Kupp had the game-winning touchdown pass and was named the game’s MVP.

It was a super day if you were a Rams fan — and also if you’re an Eagles fan from L.A. like our Andrea Canales, who was on site to see her first Super Bowl.

With the Super Bowl over, let’s look at what the Eagles might do to get back there. They can stick with Jalen Hurts and continue to see him grow to where he could lead the team there. Or if the trade options are there, they could turn to a veteran such as Russell Wilson, who comes with Super Bowl credentials. Making a blockbuster trade for a quarterback is filled with risk and reward, and beat writer Jeff McLane explores the Eagles’ options a year after the Stafford trade eventually led to the Super Bowl victory.

Joel Embiid continues to make history as one of the most lethal scorers from the center position. But that might not even be enough for the 76ers big man, who holds himself to the highest of standards.

In a season when he has produced numbers that can be compared only to those of Sixers great Wilt Chamberlain and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, Embiid officially joined Chamberlain as the only players in franchise history to produce a 40-point triple-double.

But while he appreciated the new record, Embiid was happier to bounce back from a performance when he scored 25 points and 19 rebounds in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yes, he considered that a bad night. “Every single night, I have to be dominant in different ways,” Embiid said.

Next: The Sixers play the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a prime-time game that is expected to be preceded by James Harden’s introductory press conference.

Farewell, Jamiro Monteiro. Your Philly days are done.

As well as Monteiro played for the Union, the team isn’t badly positioned after his departure. Not only are their new acquisitions eager to prove themselves, but also, the famed academy program continues to produce good young talent.

On the U.S. national team front, perhaps part of the reason Christian Pulisic feels so much pressure to perform is that he’s already done certain things no other U.S. male has ever done. Such as play in and help his team win the final of the UEFA Champions League. Or, as Jonathan Tannenwald covers in his latest report, accomplish another feat. Pulisic became the first American to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

Lia Thomas overview: The Penn swimmer is scheduled to compete in the Ivy League championships this week, and we have a breakdown of who she is and the road ahead to competing for an NCAA championship.

Adewale’s dream: Neumann Goretti’s Sultan Adewale came from England to achieve his goal of playing Division I basketball, and he’s drawing recruiting interest as a junior that puts him on track.

