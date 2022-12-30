Good morning, Philadelphia. It’s going to be a good day. Here’s why.

By all accounts, it appears both Jalen Hurts and Tyrese Maxey could be back from injury for their respective teams, the latter as soon as tonight. While there’s still a very much wait-and-see backdrop with both, watching the pair during practice sessions Thursday sent Philly sports talk on almost every platform into euphoria.

Top that off with the forecast calling for temps in the mid-50s under sunny skies ... on a Friday that kicks off the back-to-back, second leg, nightcap (or whatever sports idiom you like to use) of the holiday season.

Here’s hoping you get to take full advantage. 💯

Hearing the news that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took snaps during Eagles practice Thursday had to invoke the inner Lloyd Christmas out of Birds fans everywhere:

“So you’re telling me there’s a chance?!”

Hurts, who has been out with a sprained shoulder since a Week 15 win over the Bears participated in early individual drills that included making throws on the run and against his body. While Hurts was limited in a few drills, including missing the first-team reps in a drill with the running backs, there’s still the notion that he could return to play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, something coach Nick Sirianni did not rule out when asked on Wednesday.

It’s a waiting game filled with speculation and innuendo for sure, but one our colleague Josh Tolentino has the latest as the Eagles ultimately look to lock up the division title and the No. 1 seed with the QB who’s going to give them the best possible chance to do so.

The Eagles will also be paying close attention to the College Football Playoff this weekend, with several top NFL draft prospects set to participate. EJ Smith looks at some of the top best-on-best matchups to watch this weekend.

Next: The Eagles (13-2) host the New Orleans Saints (6-9) this Sunday at 1 p.m. as they look to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed (Fox29).

It’s possible Tyrese Maxey could return to the court for the Sixers as early as tonight against the Pelicans or on Saturday at Oklahoma City, signaling the highly-anticipated return of the third-year guard from a fractured foot that has kept him out for almost six weeks.

Perhaps that’s why he was all smiles following Thursday’s practice inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

“I’m just happy, honestly,” he said. “Just happy and blessed. Going through injury is hard, but really just kept trying to encourage myself and encourage my teammates.”

Maxey, who was injured in the first half of a Nov. 18 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, has been ramping up in recent days. He participated in a “low-minute” scrimmage with non-rotation players and staff Monday in Washington and was seen launching three-pointers following Tuesday’s shootaround before the Sixers’ loss to the Wizards. Our reporter Gina Mizell has more on Maxey’s timeline and what it all means for the Sixers.

Next: The Sixers play the Pelicans tonight at 8:30 (NBC Sports Philadelphia).

It’s that time of year when we highlight the best work we did and the biggest stories we covered over the previous 12 months. Here are all the high points, from the 50th anniversary of Title IX to the Phillies’ World Series run to the Eagles’ remarkable 2022 season (so far).

The Flyers are tied for second in the NHL with six shorthanded goals, including four over the last four games. Scott Laughton’s five shorthanded points (three goals, two assists) lead the NHL and are a career high.

Next: The Flyers visit the Los Angeles Kings on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m. (NBCSP).

Basketball jonesin’: St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, LeBron James’ famed Akron high school, is in town this week for a pair of exhibitions against Philly schools.

Remembering: Pele’s life and legacy and impact on the Beautiful Game.

