Football feast | Sports Daily Newsletter

In the spirit of the holiday, we’re starting the newsletter today with a pair of football-focused stories by Matt Breen to digest.

The first is about a Thanksgiving tradition that is fading away. High school football games between fierce rivals used to be a Turkey Day staple, but only 10 games are planned Thursday in Southeastern Pennsylvania, down from 28 in 2005.

The games are dwindling because of the PIAA playoff schedule, tepid attendance, and school closures, among other reasons, but one Thanksgiving rivalry plays on. Northeast and Central started playing annually in 1896 and the rivalry has paused only twice: in 1918 during World War I and 2020 during the pandemic. The schools say it’s the nation’s oldest rivalry among public schools.

Although attendance has shrunk, the teams will meet again at Northeast on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and the mahogany Wooden Horse trophy will be at stake.

The second story revisits the rough-and-tumble days of the NFL in the 1940s and ’50s, when Bucko Kilroy was a fearsome force on both sides of the ball for the Eagles. Kilroy was called the dirtiest player in football in a Life magazine article, but he wound up spending 64 years in the NFL as a player, coach, scout, and front-office executive.

Kilroy will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Friday.

We’re taking a break

Happy Thanksgiving! The newsletter will be taking Thursday and Friday off as we observe the holiday. Sports Daily will return to your inbox on Monday.

The Eagles needed some good news after that awful ending on Sunday and this is it: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio says he expects to have Reed Blankenship available to play in the Good Friday matchup against the Chicago Bears (3 p.m., Fox29).

The veteran safety left the Cowboys game with an injured thigh and the other safety, Drew Mukuba, suffered a right leg fracture in that game. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson left with a concussion, too. Olivia Reiner reports on how the Birds plan to patch up their secondary against the Bears.

Also on the Eagles beat:

The Flyers managed only 20 shots on goal Monday, failing to score for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Lightning in Tampa, Fla. Tending goal for the first time in 10 days, Sam Ersson played well for the Flyers, making 15 saves. Peer beyond the box score and you’ll see a goalie who played his game.

Sports snapshot

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: Should the Eagles change their play-caller? Among your responses:

I do not ascribe that play calling is at the root of the offense’s “funk.” I see the issue as execution on the field. Saquon’s inability to gain constructive yards and bone headed penalties and decisions (fielding punt on 2-yard line) as the primary culprit. — Bill M.

YES! — Jill L.

Just curious why the Eagles felt that “on the job training” would be successful? Detroit made the change a few weeks ago. Worked for the first game and that’s it. How come no one is questioning Jeff Stoutland, the OL and run game coach? Big game coming up on Friday afternoon against da’ Bears. Looking for a 34-10 win and that will shut everyone up! Me included! Except for talk radio that will pick the game apart as usual. — Ronald R.

ABSOLUTELY. Duh. … Patullo is not working. At the end of the season, you’ll be saying “shoulda, woulda, coulda.” — Karen L.

The Eagles definitely need to change their play caller, but would guess that would not be easy at this point in the season. Maybe a serious sit down with Patullo, Sirianni, Roseman, and Mr. Lurie would help. I’ve never been a football coach, but just watching on TV from far away I find myself so frustrated at the calls that seem to be contrary to the immediate need. — Everett S.

It is easy to want a change, but who would you turn to? Nick is hopefully on the middle of game planning. Given his 4th quarter calls, he is not the answer. We are stuck with a learning curve and will have to ride it out. Either the plays are too conservative or the execution by the players is off. The offensive line has not been intact all year and Barkley looks a step slower. — Bob C.

There is something clearly wrong with this offense. They have enough talent that blowing a 21-point lead should never happen. I am not certain that the play caller is the problem but something has to change and that seems to be the place to start. — Bill H.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Ariel Simpson, Colin Schofield, and Katie Lewis.

Again, happy Thanksgiving! I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim