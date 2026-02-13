Maxey’s All-Star moment | Sports Daily Newsletter

By now, NBA fans know all about Tyrese Maxey, who’ll make his first start in the All-Star Game on Sunday. The Sixers’ point guard received more votes from fans than any other American player for a number of reasons. He averages 28.9 points and a league-best 38.6 minutes per game, and his boundless enthusiasm on the court is obvious.

Everybody loves Maxey. He’s the breath of fresh air Philly sports needed, Marcus Hayes writes.

Not long ago, though, it was far from a sure thing that Maxey would even land in Philadelphia. The Sixers snatched him up after the guard from Kentucky fell to the 21st pick of the 2020 NBA draft. Gina Mizell tells us how it all happened, thanks to bizarre basketball and societal circumstances.

The landing of Maxey was a long, complicated Process (sorry, couldn’t resist) dating back to Sam Hinkie’s time with the Sixers and includes a pair of fateful three-pointers by Mike Muscala. Here’s a timeline that tracks how Maxey wound up here.

Also on All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Maxey will take part in the three-point shooting contest on Saturday and rookie teammate VJ Edgecombe will play in the Rising Stars competition tonight. Joel Embiid will be grateful for a week off as he rests his sore right knee.

After getting replaced for defense late in a close game, the worst defensive outfielder in baseball since 2022 (check the metrics) brought a beer into the dugout and lectured his manager.

Brought a beer into the dugout.

Let those words wash over you. They belong, incidentally, to the player himself. The Phillies released Nick Castellanos on Thursday after trying to trade him for three months. And when the deed was finally done, the $100 million right fielder laid bare the June 16 incident in Miami that precipitated his unceremonious departure.

That was 241 days ago. And it was the beginning of the end.

From coincidental home runs to the “Miami Incident,” let’s look back at Castellanos’ most memorable Phillies moments.

A sore left knee will likely delay outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. from getting into spring games until the “middle of the schedule.” Meanwhile, Otto Kemp got to work in the outfield, where he is expected to split time with Brandon Marsh.

This is a make-or-break season for the Phillies, so they aren’t taking any chances with any clubhouse cancers. A fading talent who will be 34 in less than a month, malcontent right fielder Castellanos was released by the club on Thursday afternoon.

The Phillies didn’t want Castellanos showing up. Not after what he pulled last season, when he put his desires above the team. And not after the crap he pulled Thursday. In fact, nobody might want Castellanos after his latest stunt. More from Marcus Hayes.

La Salle eliminated its baseball program after the 2021 season, leaving many of its former players forlorn. After Ashwin Puri took over as La Salle’s athletic director in July 2023, he worked to bring the Explorers back to the diamond.

The work by Puri, alumni, and countless others is complete. David Miller has returned as head coach and reborn La Salle is scheduled to play its season opener today.

Believe it or not, Villanova coach Kevin Willard is not always unhappy when the Wildcats get called for shot clock violations. He explains why in Jeff Neiburg’s Big 5 notes, which include a look at who could bring home individual awards in the City Series, the NCAA chances for each team, and more.

Ilia Malinin, a 21-year-old figure skater from Fairfax, Va., is no doubt among the biggest superstars of these Winter Olympic Games. Nicknamed the “Quad God” for his unmatched ability to land quadruple jumps, Malinin takes aim at a gold medal today at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Here’s the TV schedule for today’s events.

Sports snapshot

Women’s basketball: The growth of the college game can be attributed in part to the national poll that began in The Inquirer newsroom 50 years ago. Moving on: Here’s why athletic director Jill Bodensteiner is leaving St. Joseph’s.

Our best sports 📸 of the week

Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors will pick our best shots from the last seven days and share them with you, our readers. This week, photos include the start of spring training, the Sixers’ big loss to the Knicks, plenty of college hoops action, and more.

