You be the general manager | Sports Daily Newsletter

As the Dodgers prepare to open defense of their World Series title on Friday against the Blue Jays, Phillies fans are forced to look ahead to next season. (Unless they want to see more of the all-time greatness that is Shohei Ohtani, who is certainly worth watching.)

There will be changes next season, for sure. Nick Castellanos is not expected to be back, and there’s a chance the Phillies could have an entirely new outfield. Alec Bohm is sure to hear more trade rumors. Also, it is unlikely that the team will bring back both Kyle Schwarber and Ranger Suárez, two free agents.

So who will stay and who will be gone by the time the Phillies open the 2026 season on March 26 against the Texas Rangers? Phillies beat writers Scott Lauber and Lochlahn March have made their decisions and now it’s time to make your picks. Join us for a round of Stay or Go. Finding it hard to decide? We’ll show you how other Inquirer readers have voted so far and what we think the team will do.

(To those Sports Daily readers who thought Rob Thomson should move on: The Phillies brass voted Stay on that one, as you know.)

Mobile quarterbacks have given the Eagles problems this season. Patrick Mahomes scrambled for 66 yards against them in September and even Carson Wentz escaped for 28 yards on two scrambles on Sunday. Which brings us to Jaxson Dart. The Giants rookie scrambled five times for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 upset of the Birds on Oct. 9 and now the Eagles get to face him again.

Jalen Carter will be back in lineup Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after he sat out the last meeting with the Giants, which should help. But the Eagles simply have to tackle better, writes Olivia Reiner, who examines other keys to the game as well. The Birds might have something cooking with play-action passes, but they need to keep Giants edge rusher Brian Burns in check.

Some help at edge rusher will be coming down the road for the Eagles with the addition of Brandon Graham. The veteran defensive end will come out of retirement to rejoin the team, league sources told The Inquirer.

The Eagles opened as seven-point favorites against the Giants.

In case you missed it, Saquon Barkley and the running game stayed stuck in the mud, but Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown made sure that didn’t matter, Jeff McLane writes.

Joel Embiid has been the focal point of the Sixers’ offense for years, but the big man was singing a different tune after his preseason debut on Friday. “I’m here to help,” Embiid said after he finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals against the Timberwolves. “According to a lot of your peers [in the media], I’m not even a top-100 basketball player in the league. So I guess I’ve just got to fit in and see where I can help the team win basketball games. So, if that’s playing defense and stretching the floor, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Embiid, 31, has had two knee surgeries in the last 14 months, so maybe a different approach makes sense, Keith Pompey writes.

The Sixers seem to be getting healthier heading into the season opener Wednesday at Boston. Nearly every player on the roster practiced Monday, including Embiid and Paul George.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster each scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-2 victory over the Kraken, handing Seattle its first regulation loss of the season.

Coach Rick Tocchet gave Egor Zamula another chance to play against the Kraken.

Villanova offered a sneak peek at new coach Kevin Willard’s Wildcats in a 70-51 exhibition win against Virginia Commonwealth. VCU coach Phil Martelli Jr., a guy with some Big 5 chops, was impressed.

“That Lewis kid is the real deal,” Martelli said of freshman guard Acaden Lewis, who scored 15 points. “He’s going to be a problem for a lot of people.”

Sports snapshot

What you’re saying about Brandon Graham

We asked: Do you think Brandon Graham should come out of retirement and join the Eagles? Among your responses:

No Brandon, don’t do it. You’re enjoying retirement and have several opportunities you’re capitalizing on. Not worth the risk of another injury. You had your time, did a great job, enjoy retirement. — Tom G.

Hard NO! Graham is an Eagles Legand who is now past his prime and was holding on faintly to make the team in the last 3 years. His health, wealth and mental capacity is in a good place. Sometimes players don’t know how to walk away and enjoy the fruits of their labor. Take the blessings you have been given and use your talents to help others throughout the community in other tangible ways. Good luck in your retirement! — William M.

Brandon Graham one of our most popular Eagles ever and 37 years old probably should not, but if the team and the medical team think he is physically fit to do so and he is truly committed then OK. Vic’s defense that is certainly not the one that made Mahomes look like a high school QB could probably use him. — Everett S.

I do not. I miss his spirit with the team, but he has had more than his share of injuries and is probably not in shape for football. He needs to enjoy his retirement in one piece. — Kathy T.

Absolutely! He and JK were invaluable in the locker room as well as on the field. — Ray G.

Yes — Richard V., Glenn P.

No — Bob L.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Ariel Simpson, Jonathan Tannenwald, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Dylan Johnson, Colin Schofield, and Kristen A. Graham.

