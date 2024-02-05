Surgery for Embiid | Sports Daily Newsletter

We have watched Joel Embiid gamely limp around the basketball court for a few weeks now, even before his latest injury.

So it came as little surprise Sunday night when the Sixers said that their All-Star center would have surgery this week to repair the lateral meniscus in left knee.

Embiid is in the midst of his greatest season, but now he is expected to miss an extended period of time. A source told our Keith Pompey that the Sixers are not ruling out a return this season. Still, you have to wonder whether the team’s high hopes are fizzling out right now.

A squad that is built around a player like Embiid is a team that is ill-equipped to survive without him, David Murphy writes.

In other news, former Sixers coach Doc Rivers will be the Eastern Conference coach in the NBA All-Star Game. He does not seem to be thrilled about it.

Next: The Sixers host the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7 (NBCSP).

Here’s something that will spice up the celebration when Philadelphia marks the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026: a round-of-16 game in the World Cup on that very day.

World soccer’s governing body FIFA made the announcement Sunday, also revealing the site of the final: East Rutherford, N.J. Lincoln Financial Field will host six games in the 2026 World Cup, including group stage contests on June 14, 19, 22, 25, and 27.

And the July 4 round-of-16 game will be a huge spectacle, especially if the United States team is in it.

Owen Tippett missed the last four Flyers games with a lower-body injury, but the extended All-Star break gave him an opportunity to heal. The winger returned to practice on Sunday.

“That’s a very important guy to get back into our lineup here,” coach John Tortorella says.

Next: The Flyers return from the All-Star break with a road game against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

As the Eagles rebuild their defense, they’ll need to add personnel through the draft or free agency that will fit in with new coordinator Vic Fangio’s system. EJ Smith goes through the key positions and who might be the targets to fill those roles.

The Senior Bowl featured some of the potential draft picks who could make an impact for the Eagles. And Fangio certainly has a track record of getting the most out of players on defense.

Phillies pitchers and catchers will report to Clearwater, Fla., on Feb. 14. That’s nine days away. What’s new for a Phillies team that crashed out of the playoffs in spectacular fashion last fall?

Well, they re-signed Aaron Nola and added lefty Kolby Allard, but that’s about all so far. The Braves, meanwhile, added left-hander Chris Sale and made wholesale changes. Atlanta and the Phillies are still the class of the NL East, but the other teams have made some moves as well. Scott Lauber sizes up the division as baseball prepares to emerge from its slumber.

The Villanova Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak with a 68-50 victory over Providence at the Wells Fargo Center. Eric Dixon and Brendan Hausen led a balanced ‘Nova attack with 11 points apiece.

Villanova guard TJ Bamba had a reminder for Wildcats fans who boo them at their games: “Every day, we come in here, we’re working our butts off and trying to get better.”

Next: The Wildcats visit Xavier at 7 p.m. Wednesday (FS1).

On this date

Reggie Leach of the Flyers had a goal and an assist and was named the game’s MVP, but the Campbell Conference lost to the Wales Conference, 6-3, in the NHL All-Star Game in Detroit.

Following a tumultuous season’s end, the Eagles confirm Nick Sirianni’s return for a fourth year. After a dismal 1-6 finish, Sirianni’s ability to address the team’s challenges will define his future. The decision sparks intrigue, given the departure of key assistants. In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane offers insights into the offseason dynamics and sheds light on the crucial decisions shaping the Eagles’ path forward. Listen here.

