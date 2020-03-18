But your question is trickier than it looks, and the answer differs depending on whether the conspiring is done transitively or intransitively. Intransitive verbs don’t need a direct or indirect object to work: He ran, she jumped, they conspired. No objects are needed for any of those examples to function, and the conspiring has to be done by at least two people. In that usage, yes, co-conspirator would be redundant. But transitive verbs need something to receive that action: He took the car, she loves spaghetti. When conspire is a transitive verb, the definition is slightly different — in this usage, it can simply mean “plot,” but you can’t stop there: You have to conspire to do something. An individual can conspire to cover up the Watergate break-in, for example. That person can also have co-conspirators helping in that action — each one a conspirator in their own right.