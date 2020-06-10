This term, which refers to the people in the cheapest seats in a theater, was popularized in the vaudeville era. While some have hypothesized that the peanuts referred to the snack of choice for the lowest-income patrons, take a look at its first documented usage in 1867, in a New Orleans Times-Picayune review of a variety show: “It is useless for us to repeat our praises of Johnny Thompson, Billy Reeves, and others of the company, as negro delineators; they ‘out Herod Herod’ and put the darkies in the ‘peanut gallery’ fairly to the blush.”