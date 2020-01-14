The Lancaster, Pa. native has finished a distant third during the first three night’s of the show’s massively-popular primetime tournament, which also features former Jeopardy! champs Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. On Wednesday night, Rutter did so poorly he wasn’t even able to participate in “Final Jeopardy,” and on Thursday he was so far behind he chose to answer Alex Trebek’s clue with a shout-out to the Eagles rather than actually offer an answer.