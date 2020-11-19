On Monday, Philadelphia announced recommendations for closing down public gathering spaces to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus. While the beleaguered health care workers tending our ballooning COVID caseload will be grateful, there is collateral damage. If you want a dose of beauty and color, check out your nail salon rather than art museums, which will be closed. If you want to go out to dinner, wear a parka and long underwear because it’s outdoors only. And if you want to exercise, forget the gym (it’s closed) and run up the Art Museum steps. You might leave a donation when you get to the top because many of their workers, like those at restaurants, bars, and gyms could use our support.