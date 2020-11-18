Officials in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey—and Philadelphia—have all announced new restrictions on indoor dining, outdoor gatherings, gyms, museums, schools, and, occasionally, nail salons. Helpfully, they’re all a little different to make sure no one knows exactly who does what where when, but they all basically advise us to keep indoor gatherings small. This gets us to Thanksgiving. Or, it will get us to Thanksgiving without dying of COVID first if we wear masks, wash hands, and avoid large gatherings, especially inside. We can do this. It’s slightly less onerous than, say, storming Omaha beach, rescuing someone from a burning house, or working to save lives in an ICU with coronavirus patients.