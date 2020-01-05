Astute observer that I am, I admit to sketching the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade’s Flyers skit as it trudged by without noticing the two black-faced members in their midst. Thanks to social media, the two did not stay incognito. The brigade has bounced the offenders from future parades, and the Flyers condemned the skit but it may be too late to appease city pols and citizens who are tired of having to fork over money for a parade that can’t police itself.
I feel for the string bands who put time, effort, money and good musicians into their wacky, often wonderful routines but their efforts won’t march if idiots in blackface march, too. The troupes have made huge progress in including women. It’s time they were more inclusive racially as well.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Fireworks for Philadelphia’s new police commissioner
- Year-end Signe roundup
- Trapping the next Police Commissioner
- Depressing Philly gun stat by Rob Tornoe
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.