Astute observer that I am, I admit to sketching the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade’s Flyers skit as it trudged by without noticing the two black-faced members in their midst. Thanks to social media, the two did not stay incognito. The brigade has bounced the offenders from future parades, and the Flyers condemned the skit but it may be too late to appease city pols and citizens who are tired of having to fork over money for a parade that can’t police itself.