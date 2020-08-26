So far this year we’ve had a pandemic, millions out of work, multiple protests, massive fires, a spotted lantern fly invasion, and a major presidential election. Did we really need an epidemic of crazy conspiracy theorists? Apparently yes, because the online universe has given us QAnon, whose members are apparently so worried that Democrats and deep-state government officials are running a child sex ring that they’re holding “Freedom for the Children” rallies.
After reading all the articles about the difficulties parents are having juggling kids at home 24/7, I’m guessing there may be more than a few people willing to go to a rally just to have a couple of hours of “Freedom FROM the Children.”
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Trump speakers lineup
- Shots fired during the Democratic National Convention
- 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment
