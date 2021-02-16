But things may be changing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for reopening schools, although it cannot force reopenings, and agency officials were careful to say they are not demanding that all U.S. schools reopen. They said in-person schooling can be done safely, especially at lower grade levels, and emphasized hand washing, disinfection of school facilities, diagnostic testing, and contact tracing to find new infections and separate infected people from others in a school. The CDC also stressed that the safest way to open schools is by making sure there is as little disease in a community as possible.