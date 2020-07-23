The biggest non-happening of 2020 was the manner in which Democratic primary voters (a majority of whom are women) rejected the most accomplished field of female presidential candidates in American history for an aging white man because of the overt fear that America probably isn’t ready for a woman leader (and that the immediate danger of Trump made it too risky to try). I still see that an epic fail — mitigated somewhat by Joe Biden’s pledge to pick a female running mate and put a black woman on the Supreme Court — but the courage of those Portland moms (now being replicated in Philly and elsewhere) gives me some hope that a gender reckoning can build on the racial moment already underway.