Kobe-and-Philly was complicated because Kobe made it so. He embraced his suburban roots but not the urban hub from which they sprang. He teased La Salle, one of the colleges I covered at the time. He told the Explorers (and Duke) that he might come there, where his NBA veteran father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, himself a former Sixer, was an on-again, off-again assistant coach, but Kobe was never serious about La Salle or college or any of it. That bred the sort of smoldering resentment only a Big 5 betrayal can foster.