The pandemic has also highlighted the poor relationship between state government and the commonwealth’s largest city government—tensions Council could help mend. Mayor Jim Kenney, for example, announced with support from Councilmembers a lawsuit in October suing the Commonwealth and General Assembly to override pre-emption of locally based gun regulations. The intention is to curb the rising shooting and homicide rates, but going after Harrisburg has apparently not worked in the past, while the money for lawyers, research, etc., comes from the same City budget that is operating at a significant deficit. And to be challenged by county-level legislators from one of 67 such bodies in the commonwealth, many of whom make 30% to 50% more money than their counterparts, may not endear state legislators to the cause. It’s like going to fundraise for your charity and driving a nicer car than the people you’re soliciting.