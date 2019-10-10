Banning people from voting disenfranchises them as citizens. Nearly 70,000 members of the voting-age population in Iowa have a felony, and therefore, are unfairly silenced because they are banned from voting. In Vermont, individuals are never disenfranchised when it comes to casting a ballot — people in prison are allowed to vote. The approach of most other states falls in the middle of the disenfranchisement spectrum, though many states eventually restore the voting rights of most individuals once their time has been served. The issue with these varying approaches is that any disenfranchisement, even while serving a prison sentence, violates an individual’s First Amendment rights and disconnects individuals from their community. By disenfranchising these potential voters, the approach to justice is more punitive than rehabilitative.