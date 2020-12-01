The nominating panel, selected by Mayor Kenney, convened on November 17 to begin the process of selecting candidates. The Mayor’s chosen nominees will then be passed to City Council for confirmation in December. Since the panel first convened in 2018, there has been little opportunity for public comment or involvement. Instead, they have met almost entirely behind closed doors, locking out the residents of the only Pennsylvania district without an elected school board. This round was no different — the first remote meeting only allows citizens to submit written comments in advance, with no public participation during the meeting.