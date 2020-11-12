But two years ago, the City sought to close CSS down. The City’s reasoning had nothing to do with quality of services. The City describes CSS as a “point of light” among Philadelphia’s foster agencies. Nor did it have anything to do with lack of need. The City has repeatedly recognized the severe shortage of foster families to care for hundreds of children just waiting in group homes. Rather, the City sought to close CSS because it follows Catholic teaching on marriage and is unable to certify unmarried or same-sex couples for foster placement. CSS would refer such couples to one of 29 other agencies in Philadelphia who could work with these couples. Given that no couple same-sex couple had actually requested foster care certification from CSS, this live-and-let-live system seemed to be working pretty well. But the City decided to close CSS’s program anyway. When this happened, Sharonell explained, “as a single mom and woman of color, I’ve known a thing or two about discrimination over the years. But I have never known vindictive religious discrimination like this.”