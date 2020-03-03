If there is one constant in American drug policy, it’s that when blunt tools are available for prosecutors, they use them against black and brown people. Williams’ intent might be going after Safehouse, but nothing in the bill’s language would prevent Pennsylvania’s district attorneys from using it to, for example, lock up black people who had anyone smoke marijuana in their house regularly, arguing that they operated an “establishment” that provides “space for any person to inject, inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the person’s body a controlled substance."