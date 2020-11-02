Police around the country dismissed these arguments as dangerous ones that pandered to policing’s critics. Countless police academies still show recruits video after video of officers being attacked and killed under every circumstance. Many still teach recruits the fallacious “21-foot rule,” that anyone with a knife who gets within 21 feet of them can stab officers before they have time to react. The statewide police academy in Vermont had a scenario where it punched recruits hard enough in the head to knock them unconscious as a lesson for taking their eyes off a hitchhiker for a moment. It had to be sued by an injured recruit to stop giving its trainees brain trauma.