By passing the nation’s first anti-retaliation bill, expanding paid sick leave, and passing a “right to return” law requiring employers to first rehire workers who were laid off when they reopen, Council has led the nation in workers’ rights. These policies can only be seen as excessive to those cold-hearted enough to think a few pennies saved in overhead are worth more than the lives and livelihoods of tens of thousands. Workers are risking their lives to keep the economy afloat, deliver needed goods, care for patients, and ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches Philadelphians. Many others are suffering the pain of layoffs and uncertain futures.