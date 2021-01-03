Union leadership elections generally favor the incumbent, who can cut off access to members and has the time and resources to run a campaign. That’s why Garrett and his slate’s win — on their first challenge — was so significant. It was as much a referendum on Matthews’ leadership as on the effects of the pandemic on the members of DC33: sanitation workers, correctional officers, and many other workers who were deemed essential. But to name Garrett on this list is also to invoke the younger generation of DC33 members who were wary of quick fixes. The union’s future, they said, depended not on one leader, but on the ability of the union to build power among its rank and file.