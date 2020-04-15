But over a half century that has seen more data usage and data accumulation than the ancient Romans ever dreamed of, the word has changed. It is now not just possible but preferable to treat data in the singular. The Associated Press Stylebook is a good example: It used to say data was plural, but changed its guidance to singular in 2019. The Oxford English Dictionary overhauled its data entry in 2012: Whereas before it treated data only as a subset of datum, now it has plenty of examples of data used in singular and plural.