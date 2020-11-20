New restrictions take effect in Philadelphia Friday as part of the city’s effort to stop the exponential growth of coronavirus cases. Over the past week, Philadelphia has reported an average of more than 900 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths every day and the numbers are still increasing. According to Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, current estimates suggest that without dramatic measures hospitals will surpass capacity and another 700 to 1,400 Philadelphia residents will die before the end of the year — 41 days from now.