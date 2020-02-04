A photo posted last week on Twitter depicted what looked very much like a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer ticketing two official city vehicles parked illegally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway median. It followed Inga Saffron’s latest Inquirer column, in which she characterized flagrant flouting of parking regulations and lax enforcement on the parkway as part of a “culture of impunity” that pervades municipal government from the top — epitomized by having two sitting city council members under indictment — on down. The parking insanity Philadelphia has perversely prided itself on for years — like the dangerous median parking on parts of South Broad Street in South Philly— needs to become a thing of the past. And that means the agency in charge of parking needs to step up.