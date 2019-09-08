“During the fall session, I intend to move forward with Bill No. 180553, which I introduced in May of 2018. This legislation seeks to establish a procedure within our court system for the temporary removal of firearms from those who pose an imminent threat of harm to themselves or others. This process would allow for certain individuals (a family or household member, a school official, any law enforcement officer, or any attorney for the commonwealth) to petition the court for a gun violence protection order when they present specific statements, actions, or facts concerning an individual who poses immediate danger to themselves or the community due to continued possession of a firearm. Upon determination by a judge at a hearing, a ruling can be issued that would allow the temporary removal of firearms from that individual, until that individual no longer poses that threat. By removing firearms from those experiencing stated extreme emotional distress — allowing calmer heads and a cooling-off period — we may be able to foresee and prevent bloodshed. If someone tells you there will be violence, we should believe them.”