Even though a police officer killed George Floyd more than 1,000 miles away from Philadelphia, the incident hit close to home to many black and brown Philadelphians. A week of protests makes clear that we need a serious rethinking of what we need from police. Small reforms around the edges are not enough. This is a moment for Philadelphia to reimagine its police department -- its responsibilities, tactics, and accountability measures -- as well as who gets a say in shaping its future.