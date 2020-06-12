According to data that the Philadelphia Police Department provided the editorial board, in 2020 through May 27th, an arrest followed only 20% non-fatal shooting incidents and 35% of homicides. Only nine of the 29 homicides and 20 of the 115 non-fatal shootings in April were cleared. A Washington Post investigation into homicide clearance rates found that most arrests are made 10 days following the incidents, with likelihood of solving it going down with every passing day. Well into June, it is likely that many of the homicides and non-fatal shootings will go unsolved forever.