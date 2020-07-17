It’s one of the many variations that districts are coming up with, where reopening plans are based on a number of factors, including both political and parental pressure. That underscores the failure of government to provide a clear plan forward. Its pressure for businesses to reopen has led to a new spike in cases. Now, there is pressure from the President and the Secretary of Education to reopen schools without the proper guidance to insure the safety of teachers, staff and children. Science is not driving these decisions, politics and the economy are.