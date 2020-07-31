The Kenney administration says it has hired outside experts to perform the actual work. But how “independent” can a consultant paid by the administration to investigate the administration be? Will the process of this “independent after-action investigation” be off-limits to public participation and scrutiny? And finally, getting answers to the pressing questions of how the city failed to plan and why police acted so aggressively shouldn’t require an investigation; it just requires the administration to be transparent about what it already knows.