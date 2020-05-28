The safest way to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic is by mail. While everyone can vote by mail in Pennsylvania, it requires adhering to deadlines. The first deadline, to request a ballot, passed last week. Voters must make sure the filled ballot arrives at the county’s election office by 8 p.m. on election day. A postmark doesn’t count. For Philadelphians, the safest way to make sure that your mail-in ballot is counted is by taking it to the drop-off box outside City Hall or to one of the 10 mobile boxes that will be set up throughout the city on election day. Find their location via https://www.philadelphiavotes.com.