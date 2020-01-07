With 850 locations from New Jersey to Florida, 700 million customers a year, and more than $12 billion in annual sales, Wawa — which opened its first convenience store 56 years ago in Delaware County — is no longer just a Philly regional favorite. So the questions about a breach of customer data that went undetected for nine months in 2019 have more than local ramifications; a half-dozen lawsuits have been filed in federal court, alleging that Wawa’s computer system was not adequately protected from hackers. Meanwhile the privately held company’s tight-lipped, strictly by-the-numbers response so far strikes us as underwhelming.