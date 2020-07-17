HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer

Mykkia McDonald, 24, shows the surgical scar on her stomach while she speaks to teens about her shooting at the paralyzed gunshot survivors group at the Carousel House in West Philadelphia on Monday evening, Nov. 18, 2019. McDonald attended for the first time, and is the only woman so far to join the group. She was shot 10 times around seven months ago while she was out to get food in North Philadelphia.